Donald Trump gives Charlotte Church an offer she can refuse

As Donald Trump’s inauguration draws near, the race is on to find musicians to perform at the event. While Barack Obama had a long list of artists lining up to perform at his, Hollywood is yet to take a shine to the president-elect.
In fact things have got so bad that Trump’s team have reportedly now asked Charlotte Church to perform:
@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩
— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017
The classical-singer-turned-Corbynista-turned-prossecco-socialist has turned down his offer on the grounds that she thinks he is ‘a tyrant’.However, given that Church performed at the inauguration party for US president George W. Bush, perhaps it’s not such a laughable offer after all…
