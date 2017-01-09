Corbyn and Watson’s relationship woes

X

X

Battle Of Britain 75th Anniversary St Paul's Cathedral Service

9 January 2017

8:00 AM

9 January 2017

8:00 AM

In the past week, a report predicted Labour will win less than 20pc of the vote in the 2020 election, Britain’s ambassador to the EU resigned over Brexit ‘muddled thinking’ and the Red Cross claimed there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in UK hospitals. So, surely Labour’s top command have much to talk about?

Alas not. It turns out that — despite recent events — Jeremy Corbyn has only communicated with his deputy Tom Watson by text of late. Speaking on Ridge on Sunday, Watson disclosed that the pair have only messaged twice since Christmas — once to say ‘merry Christmas’ and the other over the death of John Berger, the art critic:

‘By text, yesterday. We talked about the death of the art critic John Berger and then just before Christmas I wished him happy Christmas and he texted me to wish me happy New Year.’

Good to see the pair are coming together to put Labour back on the map…

