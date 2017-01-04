Britain was wrong to back the U.N’s anti-Israel resolution

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Britain was wrong to back the U.N’s anti-Israel resolution

4 January 2017

2:01 PM

4 January 2017

2:01 PM

Like all the best mistakes, it was done for the right reasons. Knowing that for once the US wouldn’t veto, the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning settlement building in the occupied Palestinian Territories. The UK was no doubt keen to be with the consensus but we were wrong to back the Resolution. This time was different. Not because Israel has changed, nor the expansion of the settlements is exacerbating the efforts towards a settlement, but because the world has changed and so have we.

The Arab Spring showed that the Israel-Palestinian conflict doesn’t matter. This may sound harsh for a country generating more news than any people can reasonably be expected to cope with but the medieval mapmakers were wrong. The Holy Land isn’t the centre of the world. It isn’t even the centre of the region.

Damascenes and Cairenes know Israel isn’t the cause of the Middle East’s problems. Dictatorship, corruption, unresponsive government, call it what you will, destroy lives and none are caused by Israel or Palestine. The voices in the Arab Spring protests called for many things, from jobs to freedom, but nothing about Palestine. The Muslim Brotherhood, students and even Salafists who met in Tahrir Square demanded the downfall of the Mubarak regime. In the face of unemployment and kleptocracy, Israel was irrelevant.


Today in Syria, rebels are calling for a range of things from the death of Assad to the beginning of an Islamic caliphate. Again, Israel-Palestine isn’t even a sideshow. This is hardly surprising. Half a million Syrians have died in the civil war and millions more displaced yet Israel isn’t taking sides. That’s why the UN Resolution is a mistake. By magnifying one issue in the region at this time, the UN Security Council has lost the perspective needed to help deal with the problems facing the wider Arab world. Of course it’s true that the Oslo Process has been dead for many years now and that the two-state solution is in doubt and in part due to the settlement expansion programme. But it is also true that Israeli politicians and the media argue themselves about settlements and the peace process. It is all part of the vibrant Israeli democracy. But by using the dying days of the Obama administration to pass the Resolution the UN has done nothing to address the wider problems nor to move the Israeli-Palestinian process forward.

Instead, the UN has allowed those who want to divert attention in the region away from the real difficulties (in their own societies) to do just that and make Israel-Palestine the regional totem once more. The Resolution will hurt our allies and weaken those who have already taken a risk for peace. After everything that happened last year, why now in the final days of 2016? Why was it more pressing than other disputed territories such as Western Sahara, Kashmir or Tibet? It isn’t. It simply deflects attention for those most in need of a diversion. Nowhere is this clearer than in Damascus where an Israeli flag is painted on one of the streets. Every person who steps on it is supposedly joining the Assads in their ‘brave stand’ against the Zionist aggressor. This, in theory, unites the rulers and the ruled. It is, of course, complete rubbish.

To almost every Syrian, Israel doesn’t intrude on daily life, unlike the brutal oppression of Bashir al Assad’s regime. But just like political Islam, anti-Zionism gives regimes a glue to hold the state together glossing over the internal tensions, contradictions and violations of human rights and torture. Resolution 2334 reinforces this illusion. It ignores the democratic debate within Israel, it ignores the regional violence and pretends instead to address the key to regional instability. Given what is happening, the timing could barely be more ill-judged.

For the UK it is worse. Not just because Israel is an important ally whose intelligence and military technology has saved countless lives at home and on operations overseas. But because suggesting support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions strategy undermines our allies who, often under pressure from us, have taken huge risks to promote peace. Countries like Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have displayed courage in the face of domestic opposition and regional threats to make peace with Israel and to address wider regional issues. In backing the myth that this is all about Israel, we undermine their efforts and risk fuelling internal unrest against them.

Since voting to leave the European Union, the UK has needed a new grand strategy, one that promotes our interests and allows us to chart our own future. Resolution 2334 shows our foreign policy has not caught up. Backing an outgoing US administration, an anti-Zionist myth, and many dictators’ propaganda message doesn’t just undermine Israel and ignore recent tectonic change, it hurts our regional allies and weakens us. To write our own future we need to think more about the message our votes send and be prepared to stand against consensus. This time we got it wrong.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,

You might also like

Image: Getty

Why are we handing gongs to people who are just doing their jobs?
u

Face it, Labour: you are now a painfully middle-class party

Honours have become a debased currency
l

Germany won’t break the rules for Britain’s sake
GettyImages-50904193-3

There’s a simple explanation for the Brexit ‘hate crime’ spike
First Day Of Post-Christmas Retail Sales As Consumer Confidence Falls To Its Lowest Level Since July

A Brexit bust? No, the real danger lies in the debt-fuelled boom
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Censorship

Press freedom in Britain is under attack - again

Margaret Cavendish

The colourful life of ‘Mad Madge’, Duchess of Newcastle

p38-new-rome-pic

I’ve got Rome on repeat

alices_adventures_under_ground_barb_17-e1483528669588

Chaotic, ugly, thuggish – and thrilling: Alice’s Adventures Under Ground reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close