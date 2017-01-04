Bill Cash makes a date with Sir Ivan

After Sir Ivan Rogers unexpectedly resigned as Britain’s ambassador to the EU on Tuesday, it’s safe to say that the diplomat is not the flavour of the month in Downing Street. In fact, given that his resignation letter appeared to take swipes at both Theresa May and Liam Fox over their Brexit approach, it’s probably for the best if Rogers keeps a low profile in the coming weeks.
Alas, this might not be possible. Bill Cash has today written to Rogers to remind him that his presence has been requested before the European Scrutiny Committee. The arch-Brexiteer adds that the committee’s interest in Rogers is ‘all the stronger’ in light of his resignation:
Popcorn at the ready…
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.