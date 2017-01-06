X

Coffee House Steerpike

BBC introducing… the real housewives of ISIS

Steerpike-240x294

6 January 2017

8:00 AM

6 January 2017

8:00 AM

It’s tough working at the BBC. Err on the side of caution and you’re accused of political correctness, take a risk and you’re accused of… ‘trivialising’ the plight of jihadi brides in Syria.

At least that’s what has happened with BBC Two’s latest comedy show Revolting. A sketch entitled the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ sees four jihadi brides ‘lift the lid’ on life in the Islamic State. The Brit runaways are seen planning their outfits for the next beheading (clue: they have no idea what they’re going to wear!) and bitching about the size of each other’s suicide vest — ‘She looked massive. You’re gonna need a lot of Semtex to kill that one’. Meanwhile, on next week’s episode one bride struggles when her husband ‘won’t stop talking about his 40 virgins’ — leading her to ask: ‘what about me?’

While Mr S suspects it’s the most refreshing comedy to hit the corporation in a long time, the BBC is under pressure to pull the sketch over claims it’s offensive. Why not let Auntie know your view?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

