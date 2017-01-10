Audio: Jeremy Corbyn’s extraordinary Today programme interview

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Audio: Jeremy Corbyn’s extraordinary Today programme interview

Fraser_Nelson
corbyn-propaganda

10 January 2017

8:50 AM

10 January 2017

8:50 AM

Jeremy Corbyn tends to avoid interviews, and we were reminded why this morning. Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, he suggested that Britain should be the first free country with a ‘maximum earnings limit’, portrayed immigration as a kind of corporatist scam where Poles and Czechs are ‘grotesquely’ exploited (by working on a minimum wage vastly higher than that of their home country), declared solidarity with ‘socialists’ in Europe over this issue and defiantly proclaimed that he would go on and on as leader. His recent re-election as party leader, he said, was ‘a mandate to take the campaign to every part of the country – that’s what I’m going to be doing, and I’m going to enjoy doing it.’

He is supposed to say in a speech later that Labour is ‘not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens as a point of principle’ but backed away from that in the interview suggesting that he supports freedom of movement but is simply against the ‘exploitation’. By which he seems to mean the hiring of these workers and spoke about employment agencies as if they were gangmasters who keep workers in deplorable conditions.

He said the party was considering a high earnings cap, but when provoked admitted that his own mind was made up (‘I would like to see a maximum earnings limit, quite honestly’). We have to stop income inequality in Britain rising, he said (it stopped rising 25 years ago).


Here’s the interview in full:

And listen to Coffee House Shots for more analysis, as I’m joined by Isabel Hardman and James Forsyth to discuss:

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged

You might also like

There’s life after Brexit for Cambridge University

Banality not Brexit is to blame for Jamie’s Italian restaurants shutting
christian religious fundamentalist handing out leaflets in the main street at the ballyclare may fair

How mass immigration is turning London back into a religious city
sh

Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Murdered Script
Homeless people sit on the sidewalk outside Gare du nord station, in Paris

The sad state of Gare du Nord offers a miserable welcome to Paris
eac0ec1511021e1c61a887d9e779aa41

Want to make a subject more appealing to students? Add a ‘trigger warning’
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

dali

A great ad for the optical benefits of rehab: the Elton John Collection reviewed

dinah-craik

Women writers who deserve to be forgotten

heddagarbler

Scarcely worth discussing this daft old muddle: Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton reviewed

img7539

This time, lifestyle-seekers have it right: Margot restaurant reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close