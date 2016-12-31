What were the worst predictions of 2016?

Some rubbish predictions made for 2016:
Nikki, ‘psychic to the stars’: ‘Huge crash at Formula 1 race, killing many; Scottish riots; helicopter will crash into Empire State Building; earthquake in Denmark’.
Simon Reich, ‘the man who got almost everything right about the year before’: ‘Donald Trump will not be republican candidate, but yes, Hillary will be Democratic candidate — and will be elected president’.
Baba Vanga, blind Bulgarian billed as ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, who made her prediction before she died 20 years ago: ‘Europe will cease to exist by 2016 — will be empty spaces and wasteland’.
Did anyone get anything right? Da Juana Byrd, ‘psychic and medium’, said: ‘Unless something severe happens Donald Trump will be your new president.’ Best ignore the mudslides in Australia and uprising in Angola which she also predicted.