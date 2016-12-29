Conservative Party’s sincere apology backfires

This week, Theresa May’s sincerity was called into question when party members — including Ed Vaizey — received a Christmas greeting from the Prime Minister in which they were addressed by their surname.
With brains at CCHQ quick to clock the problem, Alan Mabbutt — the Director General of the Conservatives — has sent out an apology email in which he takes the blame for the error which ‘distracted from the sincerity’ of May’s message. Only there’s another issue. This time recipients are not even addressed by their surname — let alone their first-name. Instead, they are simply referred to as ‘Dear Member’:
Mr S suspects Theresa May and her party have some work to do when it comes to mastering the personal touch.
