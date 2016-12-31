Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

Ed_West-WHT_Face

31 December 2016

12:01 PM

31 December 2016

12:01 PM

Star Wars is a generational thing and older people think my cohort are mentally subnormal for enjoying it, but it’s been such a part of my childhood that I’m prepared to just set aside that voice in my head telling me it’s nonsense. So I was sad when I came out of the cinema earlier this week, having watched the best Star Wars film in at least 36 years, to hear that Carrie Fisher had died. Rogue One is an interesting example of my theory of Ottomanism.

In the most recent Star Wars films the human rebels have been overtly multiracial while the baddies are almost to a man of northern European appearance (including lots of Brits – I’m pretty sure the original started the craze for English baddies in Hollywood. Before 1977 they tended to be Russian or German). Rogue One leads to Episode IV (I’m pretty sure that’s not a spoiler) and one of the things the film does brilliantly is recreate the feel of the original – including some of the cast, despite one actor in question having been dead for several years. All is done perfectly except the demography of the original film – spoiler – until as Rogue One segues into the start of A New Hope the rebels are suddenly all blue eyed, blond haired Midwestern farm boys. American film makers can authentically recreate the haircuts of 1977 but not the people.

[Alt-Text]


Other great examples of Ottomanism include Hamilton and the Harry Potter series; Ottomanism is not unhappy with other non-progressive ideas, such as hierarchy or inequality. Women must be empowered but then individual women were often very powerful in the least liberal of societies, such as the Ottoman Empire. What defines Ottomanism is what it is against – ethnic nationalism.

I can see the Star Wars series increasingly becoming an analogy for the decline of the United States, and its unbridgeable divide between globalists and nationalists; there’s obviously going to be some sort of Trump-like villain in Episode VIII. Star Wars is pretty simplistic, but it’s dangerous to present events in such black and white terms; if the American republic as we know it falls, as doesn’t seem that impossible after this year, most likely both sides will see themselves as trying to save it. Having said that, Rogue One for the first time presents some of the rebels as being extremists whose accent and dress is clearly middle eastern appearance; the imperial patrol in Jedda is clearly modelled on Americans in Iraq. And so not for the first time I found myself wondering if the Empire is actually for the best.

Anyway, this is usually the point when my dinner guests start slipping out of the door. And, blather aside, Rogue One is fantastic – so go and see it.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , ,

You might also like

GettyImages-490499586

Goodbye Labour. For the life of me, I cannot see how you can recover
The Royal Family Lay Wreaths At The Cenotaph On Remembrance Sunday

Sorry, Jeremy, but comparing Theresa May to Henry VIII is depressingly ignorant
paulm

SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence
A Muslim man prays at the memorial to those killed at the Berlin Christmas market

The predictable Muslim ‘good news stories’ have arrived
Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his call for European Jews to immigrate to Israel (Photo: Menahem Kahana/Getty)

How Donald Trump emerged as Israel’s unflinching champion
o

What price a First Lady?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

p41-patek-pic

What makes Geneva tick

Female driving car and using mobile phone

Keep death off the roads with an app

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST

2016 has been my annus mirabilis

A picture taken on November 12, 2006 of

The horrifying life of the African guerrilla

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close