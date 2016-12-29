The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology

The new issue of the Spectator is out today, and hopefully those who buy their copy shops will have more luck than they did with our Christmas special issue. That seemed to sell out rather quickly, which isn’t a good sign. It’s our job to spot when sell outs are likely to happen, to restock the shelves and make sure everyone who wants a copy can do so. For whatever reason, that didn’t seem to happen as it should have done this time around. I’d like to apologise to Christopher James, who sent this distressed Tweet when he couldn’t get a copy in in Euston station, one of the places in London.
There were similar stories of woe across social media. Londoners seem badly hit in general…
In Norfolk, even the great Susan Hill couldn’t solve the mystery.
And there was even talk of a second-hand market starting.
Our Christmas issue sells more than twice what a normal issue does; we usually try to increase the print run accordingly. But we seem to have got it wrong this year, and I’m sorry.
But there will always be a significant number of people who prefer to pick up their copy in the newsagent, and we’ll try do a better job for them next year.