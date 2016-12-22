The Spectator Christmas Carol Service, in pictures

The Spectator hosted its annual carol concert at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street, earlier this month. Fraser Nelson, James Forsyth, Rod Liddle and Low Life columnist, Jeremy Clarke, were among those who gave readings at the event, which was held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. As well as getting the chance to mingle with familiar faces from the magazine, Spectator readers were also treated to mince pies and mulled wine after the service. Here is a selection of photos from the event:
