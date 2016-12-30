SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence

On Thursday, Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russian attempts to interfere with the US presidential election. While Theresa May is yet to comment on the unfolding events, the SNP are proving more forthcoming. Paul Monaghan, the MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has taken to Twitter to say the decision by the US is ‘regrettable’.
Regrettable that the United States has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds. https://t.co/UXU9EXdUWp
— Dr Paul Monaghan MP (@_PaulMonaghan) December 29, 2016
While Monaghan appears unfazed by both the CIA and FBI’s assessment that Russia intervened in the US presidential election, he hasn’t always taken such a blasé approach when it comes to claims of electoral wrongdoing. Earlier this year, Monaghan was accused of peddling a ‘conspiracy theory’ over the Scottish independence referendum after he suggested to Sputnik — the pro-Kremlin site — that the actions of unnamed individuals may have ‘cast a shadow’ over the Scottish independence referendum result…
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.