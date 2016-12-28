What price a First Lady? ‘If I offered you $10 billion,’ I once asked Donald Trump, ‘but you can’t have sex for the next ten years, would you take the deal?’
‘Not even with your wife?’ Trump replied.
‘Definitely not with my wife.’
‘I meant my wife!’
‘No, not even with your wife.’
‘No, I’d absolutely take my wife.’
So there you have it: Melania Trump is worth at least $10 billion.
This is an extract from Piers Morgan’s diary. The full article can be found here.
