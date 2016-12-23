Podcast: Will Tories or Ukip profit from abandoned Labour voters?

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Podcast: Will Tories or Ukip profit from abandoned Labour voters?

Fraser_Nelson

23 December 2016

11:42 AM

23 December 2016

11:42 AM

The Copeland by-election will be a fascinating test of whether Brexit can open up more votes for the Tories in the north – the topic of my Daily Telegraph column today. Labour is slowly abandoning its working class voters, with their unfashionable views on human rights and immigration. This was happening under Ed Miliband, and the forces wresting traditional Labour voters away from the Labour Party were laid out in detail by a strikingly prescient report by the Fabian Society entitled ‘Revolt on the Left‘. It identified the various groups of voters moving away from Labour: typically the low-waged and less prosperous pensioners. Those in work tended to resent those who were not. They resented Labour for losing control of immigration and the abuse of welfare. And they saw, in the Labour leadership, socially-liberal do-gooders who did not care about them and condescended towards them.

One of the authors of the report, Marcus Roberts, joined Isabel Hardman and I for a Coffee House Shots podcast on the Copeland by-election. Here it is:

[Alt-Text]


When the Fabian report was published, they argued that culturally-Labour voters may be fed up with the party but having been lifelong Tory haters they were unlikely to vote for the Conservatives. At worst, they’d vote Ukip or abstain. But as Marcus Roberts says in the podcast, now he would not make the same claim – because of Brexit.

The Scottish independence campaign showed how weakening party allegiances can melt away entirely in the head of a referendum campaign: the SNP supplanted Scottish Labour in vast tracts of the country. Paul Nuttall has dedicated Ukip to doing the same in England, but it remains to be seen if the party has the leadership and apparatus to do this. All Nuttall has to do is neutralise the NHS (which he had once wanted to dismantle). Ukip could gun for even more Labour voters, perhaps by saying that Ukip wanted to give all £350m to the NHS and accuse the Tories of a Brexit betrayal for their refusal to live up to the promise on Boris’s red bus.

Labour’s abandoned voters are now in play – so Theresa May is now racing Ukip to see who can woo them. She stands a decent chance because the social justice agenda she laid out on the steps of No. 10 might well create the ‘Big Tent’ that David Cameron tried to construct. It’s a battle that could shape politics for the next decade, and the Copeland by-election will be the first test . The ‘interesting times that we live in seem set to continue for a while yet.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

ooo

Donald Trump has more time for me than for Theresa May

Yes, Trump is grotesque. But I would never have voted for Hillary
Flowers and tributes left for David Bowie at an impromptu shrine in Brixton

Daft celebrity mourners have made 2016 the year of the ‘Tearleader’
Police officers stand guard following the incident at the Berlin market

Twelve killed after lorry ploughs into Berlin Christmas market

Ambassador Karlov’s killing leaves Turkey’s relations with Russia hanging in the balance once again
The actor Michael Sheen

Just because you disagree with someone, it doesn’t make them a ‘fascist’
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Oh no! Do I have to save the world as well as writing books?

st-marys-mundon-essex

Tiny churches can be as uplifting as cathedrals

Stuart Rose Launches The Stronger In Europe Campaign

Whatever happened to Sir George? A festive finale to an eventful year

new-snow

The terrible beauty of snow

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close