What the papers say: Labour’s ‘new low’, ‘meddling’ EU courts & ‘Merry Brexmas’

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

What the papers say: Labour’s ‘new low’, ‘meddling’ EU courts & ‘Merry Brexmas’

Tom-Goodenough-240x294

22 December 2016

8:22 AM

22 December 2016

8:22 AM

The hunt continues for the man thought to be responsible for the attack on Berlin’s Christmas market. But despite the urgency of the situation, the Sun says Germany – and the EU – continue to get their priorities all wrong. After all, the paper says, their ‘first duty’ should be keeping ‘their people safe’. Instead, the Sun says, they have released a photo of the wanted man with his eyes censored to protect his privacy. And the European Court isn’t doing much more to help keep people safe, according to the paper. Its ruling against the so-called ‘snoopers’ charter’ yesterday means that security services will lose out on a vital weapon in the fight against terror. The Sun concludes by saying that at least we won’t have to worry about such court rulings for much longer: Brexit will ‘liberate’ Britain from the ‘meddling of a court in Luxembourg’, the paper says – allowing MI5 and GCHQ to finally stay one step ahead of the terrorists.

The Sun also finds time for a festive message, wishing its readers a ‘Merry Brexmas’. It says the signs so far are clear: Britain is ending the year on a high, despite the prophecies of doom and gloom stirred up by ‘Project Fear’. The Sun says the ‘bumper pack of healthy economic news’ includes the facts that companies are booming, car making is on the up and the falling pound is ‘great’ for exports. ‘Still the Remainers, like the frosty wind, make moan,’ the paper says, before asking: ‘Can’t they give it a rest?’

[Alt-Text]


The Times hits a similar note to the Sun in its assessment of the EU court’s verdict on the government’s ‘snoopers’ charter’. It says that it’s ‘vital’ the ability of the security services to keep Britain safe isn’t hampered, before the paper goes on to say that, while the UK has ‘mercifully’ avoided any serious attacks in the last few years, we shouldn’t become complacent. The Times admits that it is ‘one of the great challenges of modern democracy’ to strike the balance between security and privacy. But it finishes its editorial with a warning: ‘If we withhold from spooks the tools they say they need, we do so at our own peril’

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail continues its campaign against Government spending on aid. The paper highlights what it calls a ‘grim report’ out today which shows the extent of the social care ‘crisis’ gripping Britain. It says shocking cases such as that of a disabled nine-year-old boy prevented from going to school because of a shortage of nurses, shows we have got our spending priorities all wrong. The Mail says ministers are looking for ‘ever more desperate ways’ to meet David Cameron’s 0.7 per cent target for spending on aid. ‘How long can this sickening waste continue, before politicians swallow their pride and spend our cash at home,’ the Mail asks.

Jamie Reed’s decision to step down as a Labour MP has handed an unwelcome early Christmas present to Jeremy Corbyn: the looming prospect of a tricky by-election in the new year. The Daily Telegraph says in its editorial that it’s clear that things could get much worse for the Labour party. It says Reed’s decision to step down marks a ‘new low for a party that many thought could not fall any further’. But the looming threat of Ukip in Copeland – and in other previous Labour strongholds – show it would be foolish to think this is the worst of it for the party, the Telegraph says. It argues that a strong Ukip showing in the by-election would spell ‘disaster’ for the party, because, the paper points out, it would make it clear that Brexit had redrawn the political landscape. This would, ultimately, show there was ’no place for Labour outside London and a handful of English university towns’. So despite the current doom and gloom for the party, ‘Labour has not hit rock bottom yet. Things can still get worse,’ the paper concludes.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , ,

You might also like

Ambassador Karlov’s killing leaves Turkey’s relations with Russia hanging in the balance once again

Nicola Sturgeon’s Baldrick moment
ber

Here we go again – but this time, Je suis Berlin
David Cameron Attends The Valletta Summit On Migration

Theresa May answers her own questions as MPs try to grill her on Brexit

My Ritz Crackers woe
My Son the Fanatic (Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock)

In a fateful era of mob rule, a new radicalism could be our best hope
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

santa-1

How Santa Claus ate Father Christmas

Rotten Borough Reform

Lesson of 2016: if you address people's concerns, "populism" goes away

xmascoghlan

The muddy, bloody origins of a treasured Christmas Eve ritual

xmasrobots

Will our love affair with robots land us in the Natural History Museum?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close