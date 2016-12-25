The genius of George Michael, 1963-2016

A couple of weeks ago, George Michael announced he was collaborating with another musician – Shahid Khan – and I had it down as a highlight to 2017. The strange thing about his music was that it just got better, even if his new releases had only a fraction of their earlier profile. Some of his greatest songs (like Waltz Away Dreaming with Toby Bourke, above) are hardly known at all, which always amazed me. As did his productivity: one of the most brilliantly, dazzlingly productive musical minds in modern British history seemed never to tire, or run out of genius. About an hour ago, it was announced that he has died aged just 53.
