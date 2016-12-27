Theresa May’s Christmas message to Vaizey

Oh dear. Since David Cameron stepped down as Prime Minister, his university chum Ed Vaizey has had to get used to life on the outside. After he was axed as culture minister, Vaizey admitted he didn’t have a close relationship with Theresa May and was no longer able to ‘pick up the phone and get an answer’ from No.10.
Alas it seems the season of goodwill has failed to improve relations between the pair. Forget Christmas drinks, this year Vaizey received a formatted group email from the Prime Minister wishing ‘Vaizey’ a ‘Merry Christmas’:
I like the new formal approach @theresa_may is adopting with her backbenchers. pic.twitter.com/17MKlUpqZa
— Ed Vaizey (@edvaizey) December 25, 2016
Mr S suspects May ought to send a card if she wishes to keep the Cameroons on side.
