Dear Mary: I insulted the new leader of the free world. What should I do?

From Ruby Wax
Q. About 15 years ago, I was sent to meet a big New York businessman for my BBC series Ruby’s American Pie. However, things didn’t go to plan after he told me on his private jet that he was thinking about becoming the President of the United States and I started laughing. He told his pilot to land the plane and threw my crew and me off in the middle of middle America. He’s now the leader of the free world. What should I do?
A. Keep your head down in the short term. Stay off the telly and stick to the lower-profile but higher-value work you do which does so much to alleviate mental suffering.
