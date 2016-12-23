Dear Mary: How can I tame my pet husky in time for Christmas?

From Louis Smith
Q. I am a big animal lover and my husky, Luna, is very special to me. But when it comes to keeping food or furniture intact, she is a nightmare. As soon as presents are under the tree, she demolishes them. How do I keep the spirit of Christmas without banishing her to the garden for the entirety?
A. Christmas is also a time when bad human behaviour comes into focus and tensions run high anyway. You could sidestep the further problems which Luna brings to the table by having her chemically coshed for the day with dog Ritalin.
