This Christmas, fall in love with the Spectator’s books podcast

Christmas is three days away, those heading off to relatives are starting to pack. Booze, books – and, I’d like to propose, one other item: the Spectator’s books podcast. Tis the season for finding a podcast, falling in love with it and downloading several episodes to listen to during a long drive (or lazy afternoons). Advances in technology mean you don’t have to listen to whatever nonsense might be on the radio. A good podcast can take you straight into conversations you’d love to have – which is what The Spectator’s books podcast does.
Each week Sam Leith, our brilliant literary editor, talks to authors about their ideas, approaches to their work, about maths, poems, science, the joy of museums and whether Roald Dahl was a hero or a turd. Each podcast is thought-provoking, entertaining and illuminating – recorded to BBC quality and with a calibre of conversation several notches above.
For those not in the habit of a podcast, it’s quite easy. You download a player: I use a free App called “Downcast” but there are many others. Then you can search for “Spectator books” and click “subscribe”. (You can also subscribe to our our main Spectator podcast, to the politics-orientated Coffee House Shots, and to Holy Smoke, our rather brilliant religion podcast presented by Damian Thompson.
Here are a few episodes of Sam Leith’s books podcast: you can listen on this website. But it’s easier to use a podcast player in your mobile. You can subscribe via iTunes here.