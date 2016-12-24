Christmas carols and the sorry state of British singing

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Christmas carols and the sorry state of British singing

24 December 2016

11:30 AM

24 December 2016

11:30 AM

At my local carol concert this week, I couldn’t help but despair at the state of the singing. It was just so dire. And it got me thinking: is the same dreadful crooning taking place at churches and carol concerts up and down the country? Are the tone-deaf spoiling age-old songs elsewhere too? If so, it’s a worrying indictment of just how bad British singing has become.

Fortunately, when I was growing up I was always in choirs. Being in the Gluck glitterati, I lived a sheltered life, hidden from the tone deaf and silent myriad. There was never a sermon too dull, or wedding too icky, when I was exposed to the hymn belters. But not any longer; now in the pews, I feel cold and afraid – perhaps because I am without a cassock, but also because others just don’t know how to sing. Or worse, they don’t even try. It seems that many Brits are so wimpy about the whole business of singing. Let’s have it, I say.

[Alt-Text]


So who is to blame for the sorry state of British singing? It’s difficult to know where to start. But despite what the Gareth Malone types would tell you about the great singing renaissance that’s underway, to me it’s just not true. Maybe Jeremy Corbyn is to blame. Has his reluctance to pipe up for the national anthem taken hold? Perhaps. Yet there also seems to be a wider embarrassment about Christmas songs – particularly the ones that stay close to the true meaning of Christmas. This is a great pity, given that some of the best compositions are of a religious nature. Maybe I’m shameless – being only too happy to dive into songs about Jesus and loveable handmaidens, even if my holiness only stretches as far as the treble clef. But without such songs, life – and Christmas – would be poorer.

And so I worry about the British going quiet. I suspect this is not only because hymns are no longer fashionable, but because music education remains rather archaic too. Sheet music desperately needs reinventing; it’s ghastly to understand and a big barrier to accessibility. Too many schools and choirs put a huge emphasis on understanding notation, meaning that many will never experience church songs – because they cannot sight read. Though, in truth, it is entirely possible to sing anything – from Mozart, to Handel, to Rutter – through hearing notes alone. But there are too few music teachers left to tell you that any more.

The impenetrable nature of notation means people increasingly view church music as something cryptic and unattainable in their lives. This Christmas I have lost count of the amount of sheepish choirs on the streets, approaching carols as if they were the most alien thing on earth. If only we could be more like the Americans, I sometimes think. During my time at a summer camp, I couldn’t help but admire the enthusiasm with which the staff and children tackled instruments and singing, many of whom learnt music through ear or tablature. They treasured the songs of their folk-singing forefathers (even if they made one too many about cats or stones going down rivers).

The Brits are responsible for some of the best music throughout history, so we must do more to protect this part of our heritage – even if this means rehashing Bach into more comprehensible form. Religious or not, it is possible for anyone to experience their very own sense of the numinous. But only if they learn to embrace the art of song.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Oh no! Do I have to save the world as well as writing books?

st-marys-mundon-essex

Tiny churches can be as uplifting as cathedrals

Stuart Rose Launches The Stronger In Europe Campaign

Whatever happened to Sir George? A festive finale to an eventful year

new-snow

The terrible beauty of snow

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close