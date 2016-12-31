The 75 worst things about 2016

In the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, here, in no particular order, are my current irritants:



• Paddy Ashdown



• Lady (Shami) Chakrabarti of Kennington



• First Minister Nicola Sturrrgeon



• Brussels grands fromages Michel Barnier, Guy Verhofstadt and Monsieur Tipsy Jean-Claude Juncker



• Three out of five Newsnight discussions



• Dance judge Len Goodman (those teeth are whistling again, Len)



• Donald Trump’s hand gestures



• Sir Philip Green



• Lady Green and that dog of hers



• Nicky Morgan



• Business Secretary Greg Clark, the cabinet’s fruity-voiced answer to Clifford the Listerine dragon



• Benedict Cumberbatch



• Caitlin Moran



• The National Secular Society



• Ukip braggart Raheem Kassam



• Diane Abbott, particularly when she closes her eyes while speaking



• Advertising man Sir Martin ‘£43 million a year’ Sorrell



• Anti-press windbag Evan Harris



• Mumsnet



• Hugh Grant



• Labour chief whip Nick Brown



• Cabinet secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood



• Telly scientist Prof Brian Cox



• Gary Lineker



• James Purnell, the former Labour culture secretary who now poses as a non-partisan BBC radio boss



• Emily Thornberry QC MP



• Political aide Rohan Silva, who ‘became too big for No. 10’ — now a ‘techpreneur’



• Cara Delevingne and her eyebrows



• Sir Richard Branson



• Politician manqué Mark Carney



• You probably won’t have heard of her and I wish I never had — Scots Nat MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh



• Complete and utter lawyer Charlie Falconer



• BBC greenhouse gasbag Roger Harrabin



• Susie Orbach



• Sir Elton John and David Furnish



• Know-all Stephen Hawking



• Dog-throttling Europhile Michael Heseltine



• The Institute for Government



• Nick Clegg



• Jamie Oliver



• Sandi Toksvig



• Jimmy Carr’s laugh



• The Archers Omnibus theme tune



• Owen Smith MP



• Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders



• The RSPCA



• Eagle twins Angela and Maria



• Soon-to-depart US ambassador Matthew Barzun



• Editorial columns in the Church Times



• Jonathan Ross



• Simon bloody Schama



• Civil Service shop steward Lord (Gus) O’Donnell



• Facebook’s British boss Lady Mendelsohn, who gave a wonderfully bad speech at the CBI conference



• Brian May



• ‘Train managers’, ‘next station stops’ and ‘arriving into’



• Roland Rudd



• Architect Richard Rogers



• Gender-bending on stage



• Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy



• Lady Hale, particularly when she dresses up in her Supreme Court robes and that squashed hat



• ‘Evidence-based’



• Celery



• Boaty McBoatface



• Screeny McScreenface on Robert Peston’s Sunday ITV show



• Rolls-Royce boss Warren East



• The words ‘“Thought for the Day” is presented by John Bell of the Iona Community’



• David Baddiel’s beardlet



• Banksy



• The University access czar, Prof Les Ebdon



• Tim Farron



• Alex Salmond



• Self-regarding Heidi Allen MP



• HRH Duchess of York



• Gaz and Leccy



• Dominic Grieve



• Mariella Frostbite



• Peter Bone MP’s references to ‘Mrs Bone’



• Sir Anish Kapoor, that minor talent chosen as one of the ‘British cultural icons’ for the new passport



• Nepotiste Victoria Coren Mitchell



• Philip Hammond MP



• Russia apologist Sir Edward Leigh MP



• People who pop Strepsils out of their foil packets during plays



• Post-match interviews with football managers



• Janet Street-Porter CBE



• Andrew Tyrie’s daily pronouncements as chairman of the Treasury select committee



• Dame Helen Ghosh of the National Trust



• Statistics bore Jonathan Portes



• Alan Milburn and his Social Mobility Commission



• Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation



• Squeaker Bercow



• Sir Keir Starmer QC MP



• Sir John Major



• Zzzzzzadie Smith

<br>