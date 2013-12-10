X

World leaders pay tribute to Mandela… with a selfie

SAFRICA-MANDELA-MEMORIAL

10 December 2013

5:18 PM

10 December 2013

5:18 PM

Where were you when the world remembered Nelson Mandela? David Cameron, Barack Obama and Helle Thorning Schmidt will always be able to answer that question with their memorial service selfie, snapped in the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg today. Michelle Obama seemed oddly reluctant to join in.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

