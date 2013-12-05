David Cameron and Ed Miliband pay tribute to Nelson Mandela

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

David Cameron and Ed Miliband pay tribute to Nelson Mandela

David Cameron and Nelson Mandela in 2008. Photo: PA.
David Cameron and Nelson Mandela in 2008. Photo: PA.

5 December 2013

11:01 PM

5 December 2013

11:01 PM

Downing Street has released the following statement from David Cameron:

‘A great light has gone out in the world. Nelson Mandela was a towering figure in our time; a legend in life and now in death – a true global hero. Across the country he loved they will be mourning a man who was the embodiment of grace. Meeting him was one of the great honours of my life. My heart goes out to his family – and to all in South Africa and around the world whose lives were changed through his courage.’

[Alt-Text]


Ed Miliband has also released a statement on the death of Nelson Mandela:

‘The world has lost the inspirational figure of our age.

‘Nelson Mandela taught people across the globe the true meaning of courage, strength, hope and
reconciliation.

‘From campaigner to prisoner to President to global hero, Nelson Mandela will always be remembered for his dignity, integrity and his values of equality and justice.

‘He was an activist who became President and a President who always remained an activist. Right to the end of his life he reminded the richest nations of the world of their responsibilities to the poorest.

‘Above all, he showed us the power of people, in the cause of justice, to overcome the mightiest obstacles.

‘He moved the world and the world will miss him deeply.

“During the struggle against apartheid, the Labour party was proud to stand with the people of South Africa in solidarity. Today we stand with the people of South Africa in mourning.’

Here’s Barack Obama’s statement:-

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

The Conservative Party Annual Conference

Pathfindering and lobster pots: IDS defends Universal credit
The Labour Party Conference Continues

Caroline Flint and Ed Davey clash over who cares most about consumers
George Osborne on his way to delivering his 2013 autumn statement today. Photo: Getty Images.

Spectator podcast special: The View from 22 on today’s Autumn Statement
Image: Getty

We can reduce carbon emissions, but we can’t afford Labour’s targets
Picture: PA

Coffee Shots: PM’s ping-pong
Will the non-voters at the last general election stick around to vote Ukip in 2015? Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

New constituency polling: who would vote Ukip?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

santa-1

How Santa Claus ate Father Christmas

Rotten Borough Reform

Lesson of 2016: if you address people's concerns, "populism" goes away

xmascoghlan

The muddy, bloody origins of a treasured Christmas Eve ritual

xmasrobots

Will our love affair with robots land us in the Natural History Museum?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close