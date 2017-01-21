Coffee House

In defence of Melania Trump
We all love Michelle Obama. Of course we do. For the last eight years she has been ‘mom in chief’…
Spectator competition winners: Red-Lycra-ed Galloway, G
Entries came flooding in following the invitation to submit poems about a politician and an item of clothing. Michael Foot’s…
What does President Trump do to Brexit?
With Theresa May expected to head to Washington next week to see President Trump, I have a look at what the…
Britain’s spy agencies could do with a woman’s touch
I always knew security agencies were missing a trick with the ladies. Currently, less than four in ten workers in…
Only the right kind of women are invited to march against Donald Trump
The Women’s March on Washington is going to be big. Officials say 1,800 buses have been registered to park in…
Do Labour MPs not understand how private arts funding works?
You would think there was enough financial scandal in the world to keep MPs exercised without denouncing the owners of…
Trump was still in full campaign mode. Was that wise?
We were told Donald Trump would be displaying his “philosophical” side in his inaugural address. To me, sitting beneath a grey…
Trump’s trade war could cause global economic carnage
The most striking thing about Donald Trump’s inaugural address was how little it tried to reach out to those who…
Donald Trump: the most radical US president for centuries
He could be the greatest disaster ever to befall America. He could go down as the man that Made America…
There was nothing peaceful about Washington’s anti-Trump protests
Washington, D.C. I just witnessed an anti-Donald Trump protest, and it was nasty. About an hour ago, I looked out…
Trump has just created a vacancy for a world leader in free trade. Step forward, Theresa May
Rather than seek to inspire or unite a country, Donald Trump’s inaugural address was a long whinge about free trade and…
BBC’s Michelle Obama gaffe
Although Donald Trump has suggested that he is unhappy with the BBC’s coverage of him, it’s the corporation’s reporting of Michelle…
Donald Trump’s inaugural address: full text
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you.…
Friday caption contest: Trump’s inauguration – smile!
As Donald Trump is sworn in today as the 45th US president, not everyone at the ceremony appears thrilled to be…
Trump! How did this happen?
It happened because you banned super-size sodas. And smoking in parks. And offensive ideas on campus. Because you branded people…
Meet the real deplorables – and no, it’s not Farage and his champagne populists
Washington, D.C. Nigel Farage’s 2016 celebration of Nigel Farage’s 2016 is a party that might never stop. And it is…
Trump, Theresa and trade wars
It’s inauguration day, and as the world watches with bated breath to see how President Trump’s first days in office…
What would Alistair Cooke have made of Trump’s inauguration?
Margaret Thatcher’s Lord Chancellor, Quintin Hailsham, himself half-American, once observed that the US system of government was ‘an elective monarchy with…
Will George Galloway come to Corbyn’s rescue in Stoke-on-Trent?
After Labour party members in Copeland rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred choice as candidate for the upcoming by-election in favour of former…
Holy Smoke podcast: Are evangelical Christians being sucked into the cult of Trump?
Some Christians on the fundamentalist fringe think President Trump is ‘the new David’ who will turn the United States into a godly kingdom.…
No, Donald Trump isn’t a ‘massive, magnificent gift’ for Britain
There are certain traditional ceremonies without which the inauguration of a new American president cannot take place. Chief among them,…
Washington’s lobbyists are starting to panic
Things are changing in Washington… and not just at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Political newbies watched the fireworks at the Lincoln Memorial on…
Farewell Obama, a president who promised unity but left a legacy of rancour and division
The irony of Barack Obama’s presidency is that while it began at a time when it seemed America’s fortunes could…