Coffee House

In defence of Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump at the the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. Photo from Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
21 January 2017 15:13

We all love Michelle Obama. Of course we do. For the last eight years she has been ‘mom in chief’…

Spectator competition winners: Red-Lycra-ed Galloway, G

George Galloway being evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2006. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
21 January 2017 12:03

Entries came flooding in following the invitation to submit poems about a politician and an item of clothing. Michael Foot’s…

What does President Trump do to Brexit?

(Photo: Getty)
21 January 2017 10:32

With Theresa May expected to head to Washington next week to see President Trump, I have a look at what the…

Britain’s spy agencies could do with a woman’s touch

Violette Szabo, who worked as a British agent in occupied France during the Second World War
21 January 2017 10:30

I always knew security agencies were missing a trick with the ladies. Currently, less than four in ten workers in…

Only the right kind of women are invited to march against Donald Trump

Women rallying against Donald Trump, shortly before his election in November 2016. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
21 January 2017 9:39

The Women’s March on Washington is going to be big. Officials say 1,800 buses have been registered to park in…

Do Labour MPs not understand how private arts funding works?

Last Night Of The Proms 2012: Nicola Benedetti Performs
21 January 2017 9:00

You would think there was enough financial scandal in the world to keep MPs exercised without denouncing the owners of…

Trump was still in full campaign mode. Was that wise?

jj
20 January 2017 19:46

We were told Donald Trump would be displaying his “philosophical” side in his inaugural address. To me, sitting beneath a grey…

Trump’s trade war could cause global economic carnage

t
20 January 2017 18:31

The most striking thing about Donald Trump’s inaugural address was how little it tried to reach out to those who…

Donald Trump: the most radical US president for centuries

c
20 January 2017 18:26

He could be the greatest disaster ever to befall America. He could go down as the man that Made America…

There was nothing peaceful about Washington’s anti-Trump protests

o
20 January 2017 17:51

Washington, D.C. I just witnessed an anti-Donald Trump protest, and it was nasty. About an hour ago, I looked out…

Trump has just created a vacancy for a world leader in free trade. Step forward, Theresa May

screen-shot-2017-01-20-at-17-45-03
20 January 2017 17:51

Rather than seek to inspire or unite a country, Donald Trump’s inaugural address was a long whinge about free trade and…

BBC’s Michelle Obama gaffe

Michelle Obama: no. 4 on the Forbes World’s Most Powerful Women list. Image: Getty
20 January 2017 17:46

Although Donald Trump has suggested that he is unhappy with the BBC’s coverage of him, it’s the corporation’s reporting of Michelle…

Donald Trump’s inaugural address: full text

33
20 January 2017 17:36

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you.…

Friday caption contest: Trump’s inauguration – smile!

hb
20 January 2017 16:31

As Donald Trump is sworn in today as the 45th US president, not everyone at the ceremony appears thrilled to be…

Trump! How did this happen?

trumps-people-copy_se-1
20 January 2017 15:33

It happened because you banned super-size sodas. And smoking in parks. And offensive ideas on campus. Because you branded people…

Meet the real deplorables – and no, it’s not Farage and his champagne populists

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Campaign Event At Trump International Hotel
20 January 2017 14:48

Washington, D.C. Nigel Farage’s 2016 celebration of Nigel Farage’s 2016 is a party that might never stop. And it is…

Trump, Theresa and trade wars

(Photo: Getty)
20 January 2017 14:28

It’s inauguration day, and as the world watches with bated breath to see how President Trump’s first days in office…

What would Alistair Cooke have made of Trump’s inauguration?

Alistair Cooke (Photo: Getty)
20 January 2017 14:02

Margaret Thatcher’s Lord Chancellor, Quintin Hailsham, himself half-American, once observed that the US system of government was ‘an elective monarchy with…

Will George Galloway come to Corbyn’s rescue in Stoke-on-Trent?

George Galloway campaigning in Bradford in 2015. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
20 January 2017 13:16

After Labour party members in Copeland rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred choice as candidate for the upcoming by-election in favour of former…

Holy Smoke podcast: Are evangelical Christians being sucked into the cult of Trump?

Republican Presidential Candidates Speak At Values Voter Summit
20 January 2017 12:42

Some Christians on the fundamentalist fringe think President Trump is ‘the new David’ who will turn the United States into a godly kingdom.…

No, Donald Trump isn’t a ‘massive, magnificent gift’ for Britain

cover-post_specaus-19-nov_post-1
20 January 2017 12:41

There are certain traditional ceremonies without which the inauguration of a new American president cannot take place. Chief among them,…

Washington’s lobbyists are starting to panic

Donald Trump Visits Turnberry Golf Club
20 January 2017 11:46

Things are changing in Washington… and not just at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Political newbies watched the fireworks at the Lincoln Memorial on…

Wanted: a new production editor for The Spectator

Graham Greene, who described The Spectator as the best-written weekly in the English language
20 January 2017 11:07

One of the most important jobs in The Spectator is opening up, and we’re looking for a pretty exceptional person…

Farewell Obama, a president who promised unity but left a legacy of rancour and division

untitled
20 January 2017 10:53

The irony of Barack Obama’s presidency is that while it began at a time when it seemed America’s fortunes could…

