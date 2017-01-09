Coffee House

Dominic Cummings: how the Brexit referendum was won
Politics is gambling for high stakes with other people’s money… Politics is a job that can be compared with navigation in…
There’s one day left to help defend press freedom
Think of the scandals of the last two decades; think of who exposed them. That’s why we need to protect…
Jeremy Hunt has a point about A&E
One of the supposed rules of modern politics is that you shouldn’t tell the voters they are wrong. So, Jeremy…
Trump voters are Hollywood’s new laughing stock
‘When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose,’ announced Meryl Streep at last night’s Golden Globe…
Max Mosley’s letter comes back to haunt him
It’s approaching D-Day for the government’s public consultation on press regulation and whether to trigger Leveson 2 with just hours…
Martin McGuinness’s resignation piles pressure on Arlene Foster
Martin McGuinness is to resign as deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. McGuiness’s resignation is designed to embarrass the First…
Press regulation will silence pesky gadflies like me
Nineteen years ago I was threatened with a libel suit by Harold Evans because of an article I’d written in…
Nicola Sturgeon is making it up as she goes along
Because the SNP have won so often and so conclusively in recent years there is an understandable temptation to suppose they…
The ‘shared society’ seems to be a gloomier version of the ‘big society’
Is Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ speech just a rather empty rebranding exercise, or something serious that will shift social policy…
Full text: Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ speech
Thank you for inviting me to be here this morning to deliver the prestigious Charity Commission Annual Lecture. I am…
Yup. The left’s problem is that it never ‘calls out’ bigotry
What has the left been doing wrong? This is a question which has taxed many minds. But at last we…
BBC struggles with the N-word
Since Netflix released The Crown, the network has received much praise for its dramatisation of the Queen’s early years. In…
A Donald-Boris alliance would be good for Brexit
It’s a shame that protocol, being protocol, prevents Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson from meeting President-elect Donald Trump during his trip…
What the papers say: An overdue overhaul for mental health and May’s Trump-sized opportunity
Theresa May is launching yet another attempt to define herself as a politician today with a major speech on tackling…
Corbyn and Watson’s relationship woes
In the past week, a report predicted Labour will win less than 20pc of the vote in the 2020 election, Britain’s…
‘Men against girls’ was a fitting description for Northampton Town’s 5-0 loss
Welcome to 2017! And eight days in, it’s time for one of those apologies again. You know, the cringing acts…
What does Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ really mean?
While getting the Tory leadership contest out of the way quickly was good for the country following the EU referendum,…
Theresa May: Donald Trump’s remarks about women are ‘unacceptable’
The most memorable moment of Theresa May’s New Year TV interview was when Donald Trump’s quote about grabbing women by…
Bitcoin is booming – is drug-taking the reason why?
The FTSE 100 ended the year strong, at 7142, and reopened even stronger. For 2016 overall the index gained 14…
Want to make a subject more appealing to students? Add a ‘trigger warning’
Before you read any further, be warned that this post contains some shockingly racy material. Well, not really – I…
If you want more Katie Hopkins, campaigning for press regulation is the way to go
Katie Hopkins did something dreadful this week, which is not unusual, because she craves such things. She retweeted praise —…
There’s life after Brexit for Cambridge University
As a former student of English at Cambridge, I am sent the faculty magazine, 9 West Road. Its latest issue…
The problem for Jamie’s Italian isn’t Brexit. It’s the menu, the prices and the narcissism
Jamie’s Italian is closing six branches, blaming Brexit. After all, what else could explain the lack of customers? The below…
Spectator competition winners: The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe and the Unlicensed Import of Wild Animals
Quercus Books recently published a series of parodies of Enid Blyton’s Famous Five stories which reimagines the five as adults.…