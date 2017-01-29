Coffee House

We need to talk about Harriet Harman
We have to talk about Harriet again, I’m afraid. Usually I get into trouble when I talk about Harriet. Ah…
Trump’s ‘America First’ nationalism may be extreme – but it is not war-mongering
America’s new visa policies are shocking, everyone agrees on that. Even Donald Trump’s administration calls its US entry vetting ‘extreme’.…
Theresa May’s embrace of Donald Trump humiliates Britain
So now Theresa May knows what it’s like to be Tangoed. Her visit to Washington, hailed a ‘triumph’ by friendly…
Theresa May’s failure to stand up to Trump will undermine her whole strategy
Theresa May’s visit to Washington to meet President Trump last week was seen, before it happened, as being beneficial to…
Why are climate change policies often so un-Green?
The politics of climate change will eventually turn, partly because the policies are often so un-Green in their effects. Wood-burning…
Theresa May discovers the problem with events
This weekend Theresa May discovered why it is a prime minister most fears events. After a well executed two-day charm offensive…
If Trump fails to revive the American dream, then what?
President Trump’s inaugural rant prompted me to reread Let America Be America Again by the black poet Langston Hughes, who…
Has the term ‘British’ lost all meaning?
We’ve been filling in our son’s school application form this week. Below his name, date of birth and gender –…
Welcome to the era of superfast politics
Donald Trump is not a patient man. Even his inaugural address lasted for only 16 minutes. Still, the message was clear…
How Alexander Chancellor saved The Spectator
On the wall behind my desk hangs a picture of Alexander Chancellor when he was editing The Spectator, with cigarette…
Alexander Chancellor, 1940-2017
Alexander Chancellor, who died this morning aged 77, created the modern Spectator. Since 2012, he has also been a weekly…
Why Northern Ireland’s boiler scandal overheated
Visiting Northern Ireland last autumn, I met a very prosperous man who enthused to me about the Renewable Heat Incentive…
A US / UK free trade deal is the big prize for Theresa May
Theresa May’s team will be basking this morning in the write-ups of her successful visit to Washington. As I say…
In our post-religious society, we now find faith in Hollywood
What do we believe in, in our largely post-religious culture? The pursuit of individual happiness, obviously. A vague humanism, thankfully.…
Uber has become the labour market’s scapegoat
The offensives against Uber are coming thick and fast. In October, a UK court ruled against the ride-sharing giant in…
Theresa May begins babysitting the world’s most powerful man
Of all the specimens in the Donald Trump menagerie—Charming Trump, Vicious Trump, Soapbox Trump—Subdued Trump may be my least favorite.…
May wants to be a ‘third way’ between Trump and the EU
Well, Theresa May managed to lay on the praise towards Trump without seeming too sycophantic, which made their press conference…
Theresa May has learnt the art of dealing with Donald
The Trump / May press conference went as well as the Prime Minister’s team could have hoped. The new president…
More bad news for Labour as second frontbencher resigns
Another day, another front-bench resignation from Labour. After Tulip Siddiq quit the front-bench over Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to impose a…
Did Darwin get it wrong?
This week in the books podcast, we’re taking on some big issues. John Hands, the author of Cosmosapiens: Human Evolution…
No, Donald Trump hasn’t just brought Doomsday closer
Can there be a bunch of more self-serving individuals than the board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which…
Trump’s diplomat: I helped bring down the Soviet Union, it’s the EU next
Just in case European Union leaders were in any doubt over President Trump’s feelings towards them, his rumoured pick for…
A female culture war has begun
I didn’t go on the women’s march last weekend, and it’s not the kind of thing I’d go to. However,…
Lily Allen’s Trump protest backfires
Last week, Lily Allen became the subject of much mockery online after she claimed to have discovered the flaw in…