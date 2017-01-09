Coffee House

Dominic Cummings: how the Brexit referendum was won

shipmanbrexit
9 January 2017 19:30

Politics is gambling for high stakes with other people’s money… Politics is a job that can be compared with navigation in…

There’s one day left to help defend press freedom

Britannia Gagged - USE THIS EDIT
9 January 2017 17:36

Think of the scandals of the last two decades; think of who exposed them. That’s why we need to protect…

Jeremy Hunt has a point about A&E

9 January 2017 17:15

One of the supposed rules of modern politics is that you shouldn’t tell the voters they are wrong. So, Jeremy…

Trump voters are Hollywood’s new laughing stock

stre
9 January 2017 17:00

‘When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose,’ announced Meryl Streep at last night’s Golden Globe…

Max Mosley’s letter comes back to haunt him

Max Mosley And Representatives Of The NUJ Arrive To Give Evidence To A Select Committee On Regulation Of The Press
9 January 2017 15:58

It’s approaching D-Day for the government’s public consultation on press regulation and whether to trigger Leveson 2 with just hours…

Martin McGuinness’s resignation piles pressure on Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness
9 January 2017 15:33

Martin McGuinness is to resign as deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. McGuiness’s resignation is designed to embarrass the First…

Press regulation will silence pesky gadflies like me

9 January 2017 14:49

Nineteen years ago I was threatened with a libel suit by Harold Evans because of an article I’d written in…

Nicola Sturgeon is making it up as she goes along

9 January 2017 14:32

Because the SNP have won so often and so conclusively in recent years there is an understandable temptation to suppose they…

The ‘shared society’ seems to be a gloomier version of the ‘big society’

9 January 2017 14:13

Is Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ speech just a rather empty rebranding exercise, or something serious that will shift social policy…

Full text: Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ speech

Theresa May Unveils Plans To Transform Mental Health Support
9 January 2017 13:30

Thank you for inviting me to be here this morning to deliver the prestigious Charity Commission Annual Lecture. I am…

Yup. The left’s problem is that it never ‘calls out’ bigotry

bi
9 January 2017 13:29

What has the left been doing wrong? This is a question which has taxed many minds. But at last we…

BBC struggles with the N-word

thecrown_105_03708r-2
9 January 2017 12:49

Since Netflix released The Crown, the network has received much praise for its dramatisation of the Queen’s early years. In…

A Donald-Boris alliance would be good for Brexit

(Photo: Getty)
9 January 2017 12:02

It’s a shame that protocol, being protocol, prevents Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson from meeting President-elect Donald Trump during his trip…

What the papers say: An overdue overhaul for mental health and May’s Trump-sized opportunity

9 January 2017 8:52

Theresa May is launching yet another attempt to define herself as a politician today with a major speech on tackling…

Corbyn and Watson’s relationship woes

Battle Of Britain 75th Anniversary St Paul's Cathedral Service
9 January 2017 8:00

In the past week, a report predicted Labour will win less than 20pc of the vote in the 2020 election, Britain’s…

‘Men against girls’ was a fitting description for Northampton Town’s 5-0 loss

Rob Page (Photo: Getty)
8 January 2017 20:44

Welcome to 2017! And eight days in, it’s time for one of those apologies again. You know, the cringing acts…

What does Theresa May’s ‘shared society’ really mean?

Conservative Party annual conference 2015
8 January 2017 12:39

While getting the Tory leadership contest out of the way quickly was good for the country following the EU referendum,…

Theresa May: Donald Trump’s remarks about women are ‘unacceptable’

may
8 January 2017 11:41

The most memorable moment of Theresa May’s New Year TV interview was when Donald Trump’s quote about grabbing women by…

Bitcoin is booming – is drug-taking the reason why?

8 January 2017 10:00

The FTSE 100 ended the year strong, at 7142, and reopened even stronger. For 2016 overall the index gained 14…

Want to make a subject more appealing to students? Add a ‘trigger warning’

eac0ec1511021e1c61a887d9e779aa41
8 January 2017 9:05

Before you read any further, be warned that this post contains some shockingly racy material. Well, not really – I…

If you want more Katie Hopkins, campaigning for press regulation is the way to go

8 January 2017 9:00

Katie Hopkins did something dreadful this week, which is not unusual, because she craves such things. She retweeted praise —…

There’s life after Brexit for Cambridge University

8 January 2017 8:00

As a former student of English at Cambridge, I am sent the faculty magazine, 9 West Road. Its latest issue…

The problem for Jamie’s Italian isn’t Brexit. It’s the menu, the prices and the narcissism

jamie_thisone-820x550
7 January 2017 12:05

Jamie’s Italian is closing six branches, blaming Brexit. After all, what else could explain the lack of customers? The below…

Spectator competition winners: The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe and the Unlicensed Import of Wild Animals

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images
7 January 2017 10:45

Quercus Books recently published a series of parodies of Enid Blyton’s Famous Five stories which reimagines the five as adults.…

