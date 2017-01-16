Coffee House

Princess Diana understood what ‘global Britain’ meant. Does Theresa May?
So, ‘global Britain’ eh? This, we are told, will be the leitmotif for Theresa May’s Brexit speech tomorrow and, indeed,…
An ‘Anglican Brexit’ is Britain’s best hope
One of the many admirable aspects of Japanese culture is that they have developed strong taboos against triumphalism in politics.…
What the papers say: Donald Trump’s deal with Britain
It’s difficult to escape from Donald Trump’s interview with Michael Gove in the Times this morning. The president-elect’s view that he wants a…
Corbyn’s rail union comrade: I’d like to bring down the government
After rail strikes caused havoc over the Christmas period, Sean Hoyle — president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime…
What Oxfam won’t tell you about capitalism and poverty
Your average milkman has more wealth than the world’s poorest 100 million people. Doesn’t that show how unfair the world is?…
Michael Gove’s interview with Donald Trump: main points
Michael Gove has landed the first British interview with Donald Trump for The Times (where he is, now, a columnist).…
The Brexiteers turn on the plebs
The trouble with plebiscites is that they leave the plebs stranded. A complicated issue is reduced to one question: should…
Watch: Andrew Neil grills Max Mosley over Impress funding
With the deadline for the government’s public consultation on press regulation now passed, Karen Bradley must decide whether or not to trigger…
Michael Gove’s interview with Donald Trump: main points
Michael Gove has landed the first British interview with Donald Trump for The Times (where he is, now, a columnist).…
The Brexiteers turn on the plebs
The trouble with plebiscites is that they leave the plebs stranded. A complicated issue is reduced to one question: should…
Watch: Andrew Neil grills Max Mosley over Impress funding
With the deadline for the government’s public consultation on press regulation now passed, Karen Bradley must decide whether or not to trigger…
Jeremy Corbyn needs to work on his Trump impression
‘I’m really interested about the similarities between me and Donald Trump,’ joked Jeremy Corbyn this morning on Marr. ‘Is it…
How the Church of England changed my life
It was October 2010 the night the priest came to our door. The knock startled Tim’s dullard beagle into a…
Why Theresa May isn’t the new Iron Lady
Curbs on executive pay, restrictions on foreign takeovers and workers on boards. Not Jeremy Corbyn’s plan for Britain, but ideas…
Heidi Allen crashes out of mayoral contest
When Heidi Allen announced that she would stand to be the new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough — while continuing…
The sadism of Saturday night TV shows
It’s easy to see TV talent shows as three-ring circuses of cheap emotion, empty promises and bitter tears – but…
The PM’s national security adviser is leaving
Mark Lyall Grant, the Prime Minister’s national security adviser, is leaving. As I report in The Sun today, the…
Trump Team preparing US / UK trade deal
Boris Johnson returned from the US this week boasting that the UK was now ‘first in line’ for a trade…
Spectator competition winners: Nigel Farage channels Frankie Howerd
The latest challenge was to submit an extract from a politician’s speech ghostwritten by a well-known comedian. At the 1990…
After Brexit and Trump, it’s time for Davos Man to admit defeat
Business cards. Check. Contacts book. Check. Stylish ski jacket. Check. If it is mid-January, the global elite, and certainly anyone…
The NHS is a vast, gaping, fathomless void
The language of the left is a truly transformative grammar, so I suppose Noam Chomsky would heartily approve. There are…
What happened after I ‘voted’ twice in the EU referendum?
Kind readers sometimes ask what has happened to the case against me for electoral fraud. In these Notes on 20…
What ‘The Crown’ didn’t get right
Watching the enjoyable Brontë drama To Walk Invisible the other day on television, I was brought up short when Charlotte…
Leak suggests EU will seek ‘special’ deal to access the City post-Brexit
The Guardian has a very significant story on its front page tomorrow. It has obtained notes of a meeting that…