Coffee House

Jeremy Corbyn offers up another dismal showing at PMQs
Mrs May has spent the week meeting naughty presidents. Today she was made to pay for it. Parliamentarians were queuing…
Sir Ivan Rogers paints a more optimistic picture of Brexit
Sir Ivan Rogers has earned himself a reputation as something of a Brexit bogeyman. Admittedly the UK’s former ambassador to…
If Corbyn couldn’t Trump Theresa at today’s PMQs, when can he?
Today should have been a good PMQs for Jeremy Corbyn. He had the chance to denounce Donald Trump and embarrass…
François Fillon’s presidential campaign may be about to unravel
François Fillon’s bid to become president of France has suffered another serious blow with more allegations of financial impropriety in…
My pick for the pious political hypocrite of the week award
I would like to propose Labour MP Tulip Siddiq as the winner of the pious political hypocrite of the week…
Liam Fox comes to the defence of his ‘headless chickens’
Of all the departments focussing on Brexit, it’s Liam Fox’s department that most regularly bears the brunt of unwanted publicity — whether…
For Donald Trump, politics is a primetime TV show
Donald Trump promised to bring some pizzazz to the White House. And last night he delivered, unveiling his selection for…
What the papers say: Parliament’s ‘marathon of Brexit whingeing’
MPs will finally vote tonight on the triggering of Article 50, and for wavering Parliamentarians, the Sun has some advice.…
Harriet Harman still Browned off
It’s tough being a woman in the Labour party. As well as having little chance of becoming party leader, it…
The self-righteous backlash to Trump’s immigration ban could play into his hands
Donald Trump’s executive order which, he says, was aimed at making it harder for terrorists to enter America, targets three…
Brexit Bill debate: MPs are confused about their job description
The debate over the Bill allowing the government to trigger Article 50 has been surprisingly good-natured, so far, given the…
When Ken Clarke failed to stand up to fascism
This afternoon, Ken Clarke made a particularly lively contribution to the Article 50 debate when he announced that his party had…
Nine questions those protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration ban must answer
I wonder whether there might be any long-term effects from shouting ‘racist’, ‘fascist’, ‘misogynist’ all the time? It is possible…
Today’s Brexit debate is likely to be a tame affair
MPs are now debating the government’s European Union (notification of withdrawal) Bill, with a warning from Theresa May and Brexit Secretary…
Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ is nothing of the sort, but what the hell is going on?
Among Donald Trump’s many neologisms is the ‘What the hell is going on’ evidentiary standard. It was introduced by Trump…
Derek Hatton turns on Corbyn
Oh dear. Although Jeremy Corbyn faces plenty of opposition on the right of his party, up until now he has…
Will Yvette Cooper put her money where her mouth is on refugee accommodation?
As the chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Yvette Cooper is in the news today with a call for…
Anti-Trump hysteria lets others whitewash their own crimes
I don’t like Donald Trump. I think his executive order barring travel from certain countries is rash and illiberal. And…
What the papers say: Brexit’s day of reckoning and why Trump’s critics are wrong
At last, says the Guardian, MPs will finally have a proper say today on Brexit. David Davis has said the…
Boris’s very diplomatic response to Trump’s visa ban
Boris Johnson came to the House of Commons to answer questions on the Trump visa ban with the opposition benches…
Nicholas Soames barks at female MP
Although Nicholas Soames recently urged the Foreign Secretary to show more kindness and understanding when dealing with one’s opponent, he…
Spectator competition winners: the truth behind the nation’s favourite maritime poem
Your latest challenge was to recast John Masefield’s ‘Sea Fever’ in light of the news that the poet suffered from…
Will ITV’s new news agenda cause a problem for Newsnight?
There’s not much going on at the moment. Or at least that’s what brains over at ITV appear to think.…
Trump’s 2020 campaign has kicked off – and Starbucks seem to be running it
I am no fan of Donald Trump, but I can stand far enough back from his presidency to see that…