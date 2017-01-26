Coffee House

The Spectator podcast: Holland’s hurricane

cover_28_jan_post
26 January 2017 10:55

On this week’s episode, we discuss the hurricane that’s headed for Holland, the state of parliamentary sovereignty here at home, and whether…

Theresa May’s Trumpian delusions

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Hosts Election Night Party
26 January 2017 10:34

The Tory press is swooning because Mrs May will on Friday become the first foreign leader to visit Donald Trump.…

PMQs sketch: In which Jeremy Corbyn rebrands the plan to make Britain ‘an offshore tax haven’

Jeremy Corbyn Visits The North East
25 January 2017 16:52

Mr Corbyn has spent a week shuddering at goblins that don’t exist. At least outside his head. But he wants…

The ‘pocket money gap’ is an alternative fact

Photo by Smith/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
25 January 2017 16:18

Parents: stop whatever you are doing, go home and give your daughter more pocket money. She needs it. A report…

We are living in a seriously phony age

madonna
25 January 2017 16:03

At the risk of coming across all Holden Caulfield, this is a seriously phony age. Everywhere you look there are…

Pope seizes power from the Knights of Malta, brutally ending 900 years of their sovereignty

VATICAN-POPE-ST PETER4S BASILICA
25 January 2017 15:50

The Knights of Malta – an ancient Catholic order that dates back to the crusades – have enjoyed the privileges of…

PMQs: Corbyn gives one of his worst performances yet

corbynnn
25 January 2017 14:27

It is one of the oldest tricks in the book: make news just before the leader of the opposition gets…

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

CorbynBadge
25 January 2017 12:45

Oh dear. To describe today’s Prime Minister’s Questions as bad for Labour would be an understatement. After Jeremy Corbyn was…

Should the government publish a Brexit White Paper?

Nicky Morgan (Photo: Carl Court/Getty)
25 January 2017 11:09

Just a year ago, the phrase ‘Brexit rebels’ denoted Tory MPs like Peter Bone who had a distinguished pedigree of…

Unite challenger plays his Trump card

General secretary of Unite Union, Len McCluskey
25 January 2017 10:45

Following Donald Trump’s surprise victory in America, Jeremy Corbyn’s team have tried to take inspiration from the new US president…

Trump is right to reinstate the ‘global gag rule’ on abortion

o
25 January 2017 9:42

It has, to be honest, been rather hard to keep up with the flow of executive orders, policy pronouncements and…

In praise of the Supreme Court’s dissenting judges

44
24 January 2017 18:56

The English tradition of dissenting judgments in the important cases of the civil law is a good one. They are…

Donald Trump’s inner dictator starts to stir

54
24 January 2017 17:13

It is of course nonsense to describe Donald Trump as a fascist or a dictator, as his opponents like to…

New Oxford Rhodes scholar: I don’t support Rhodes (or need the scholarship)

(Photo: Getty)
24 January 2017 16:26

Steerpike readers will be familiar with the antics of Ntokozo Qwabe — the Rhodes scholar, who boasted about making a…

Who are ‘the people’ in these new political times?

Women's march in New York
24 January 2017 16:25

During the massive, impressive Women’s March in London on Saturday, in which thousands of noisy women, men and children stuck…

Nicola Sturgeon’s Brexit charade continues

The Scottish Parliament Debates Brexit After Theresa May's Speech
24 January 2017 15:52

With the predictability of an atomic clock, Nicola Sturgeon has come out today condemning the Supreme Court which has reminded her…

What the Supreme Court got right and wrong in today’s judgment

Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the ruling on whether Parliament have the power to begin the Brexit process (Photo: Getty)
24 January 2017 15:33

The Supreme Court has today rejected the Government’s appeal from the High Court judgment by a majority of eight justices…

The New York tabloid which turned for Trump

ivanka-copy
24 January 2017 14:31

It has been claimed that Jared Kushner masterminded the success of a seemingly impossible campaign. He was the rational voice behind…

How ‘straightforward’ can the Government’s Brexit bill actually be?

U.K. Government Cabinet Ministers Attend Their Weekly Meeting
24 January 2017 13:36

The Government may be accepting its defeat in the Supreme Court graciously overall, but David Davis was in a rather…

The Daily Mail’s new favourite Europhiles

sc1
24 January 2017 13:30

Ahead of the government’s supreme court appeal against the high court ruling that Article 50 cannot be triggered without a…

Everyone loses when universities lower their entry requirements

122
24 January 2017 12:59

The UCAS deadline for the receipt of applications for university entry this coming autumn has just passed.  In terms of…

The mental gymnastics of the Brexit debate

(Photo: Getty)
24 January 2017 12:18

What a lot of contortions we are seeing this morning from so many quarters about the Article 50 ruling. Brexiteers…

Why doesn’t the ‘tyranny of the majority’ bother MPs during elections?

i
24 January 2017 11:48

Older readers might remember the night in April 1992 when, unexpectedly, a tyranny of the majority returned John Major’s Conservative…

The Supreme Court ruling, like the Brexit vote, has defended the sovereignty of parliament

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-09-41-25
24 January 2017 9:42

I’ve never been a big fan of the Supreme Court, seeing it as a Blairite invention and – given our…

Click here for more Coffee House posts

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame

CorbynBadge

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

General secretary of Unite Union, Len McCluskey

Unite challenger plays his Trump card

(Photo: Getty)

New Oxford Rhodes scholar: I don't support Rhodes (or need the scholarship)

sc1

The Daily Mail's new favourite Europhiles

Michelle Obama: no. 4 on the Forbes World’s Most Powerful Women list. Image: Getty

BBC's Michelle Obama gaffe

Day 2 - Paralympic Torch Relay

Wanted: David Cameron for hate crimes against Brexiteers

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn's speechwriter takes inspiration from Trump's victory

abbottd

Watch: Diane Abbott's Brexit confusion

hb

Friday caption contest: Trump's inauguration - smile!

George Galloway campaigning in Bradford in 2015. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Will George Galloway come to Corbyn's rescue in Stoke-on-Trent?

thornberry

Emily Thornberry's opposition blues

SMilne1

Seumas Milne exits the Guardian for good

BRITAIN-POLITICS-THATCHER

Nicholas Soames gives Boris a telling off

paulm

SNP MP's fake news

Lily Allen has weighed into the row over Jeremy Hunt's comments about abortion. Picture: Getty

The problem with Brexit Britain? Slavery, says Lily Allen

SajidQT

Sajid Javid's warning over Nazi smears catches up with Boris

Most Popular

Podcast

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Editor’s Choice

main-qimg-95bccce4d96cfbc0565faba98a32c909-c

What physicists understand that economists don’t

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

If you can see top games for free, where will footie’s millions come from?

2101gayford

Sandra Blow's paintings hold their own with Sixties stars like Hockney and Riley

Visitors outside the Royal Festival Hall in with London Eye

Does Radio 3 really need to tiptoe around every controversy?

Spectator Cartoons

dish
‘I’ll have whatever she’s photographing.’
‘I’ll have whatever she’s photographing.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’