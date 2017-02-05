Coffee House

Yes, the Spectator’s writers disagree. That’s why they’re Spectator writers.

5 February 2017 20:02

  Matthew Parris’s article about the madness of the Brexiteers has caused much interest on social media, as did Alex…

Ministers take the politically safe route on housing

5 February 2017 12:04

If a home was built for every new initiative, speech or newspaper article about “fixing the housing crisis”, our housing…

Caroline Flint puts the boot in over Diane Abbott’s ‘Brexit flu’

5 February 2017 11:47

After Diane Abbott missed the Article 50 vote thanks to ‘a migraine’, her comrade John Mann accused the shadow home secretary of ‘bottling…

Spectator competition winners: animal body parts that will give you nightmares

5 February 2017 10:30

For the latest assignment, inspired by W.W. Jacobs’s macabre mini masterpiece ‘The Monkey’s Paw’, you were invited to supply a…

Why don’t the EU’s pensioners in the Lords have to declare their interest?

5 February 2017 10:00

‘A Bill to confer power on the prime minister to notify, under Article 50(2)…’. When it comes to the House…

Insistent, splenetic, almost crazed – Brexiteers are being driven mad by Brexit

5 February 2017 9:53

I am worried about the mental state of many Brexiteers. The author of The Spectator’s weekly Notes, Charles Moore, always…

Don’t bet on Trump putting a stop to the hounding of British banks

5 February 2017 9:00

President Donald Trump is demolishing his predecessor’s legacy as fast as he can sign executive orders, but one thing for…

Some ‘anti-fascists’ need to look in the mirror

4 February 2017 16:02

I have noted before in this place that the people who seem most fascist these days are self-described ‘anti-fascists’. The…

Trump’s greatest legacy could be his power to reshape the Supreme Court

4 February 2017 12:00

James D. Zirin is an experienced litigator as well as the host of a popular television talkshow. In this provocative…

A new puritanism explains why some feminists are making common cause with Islam

4 February 2017 11:00

The bicoastal elite might be more effective in opposing Mr Trump if it weren’t obsessed with the persecution of anybody…

Sort the housing crisis, or a Corbyn will win a general election

4 February 2017 10:35

Jeremy Corbyn isn’t going to become Prime Minister. But if the housing crisis isn’t solved, the next left wing populist…

Protest and petition all you like. I won’t listen

4 February 2017 9:00

I think on balance I would prefer people to demonstrate their opposition to political developments — Brexit, the forthcoming state…

Theresa May’s Trump card fails to impress EU leaders

3 February 2017 19:37

The last time Theresa May met with EU leaders en masse, she was caught on camera being shunned by her…

Owen Jones: I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn

3 February 2017 15:58

Oh dear. Earlier this week, Mr S reported that Derek Hatton — the ‘socialist firebrand’ who joined Labour with the…

The Louvre attack is a reminder that Islamic extremism hasn’t disappeared

3 February 2017 15:15

Friday morning’s attack in Paris in which a machete-wielding man was shot and wounded in the stomach by a French…

Is Trump turning Islam into America’s ‘Great Satan’?

3 February 2017 13:24

President Trump has a ‘dark vision’ of America under siege from radical Islam, says the New York Times – and…

Wanted: good press for Diane Abbott

3 February 2017 12:04

As Diane Abbott continues to receive flak today for missing the Article 50 vote thanks to ‘a migraine’ (with #PrayForDiane doing…

Terror returns to Paris in Louvre attack

3 February 2017 11:34

A man armed with a machete has been shot by a soldier outside the Louvre in Paris this morning. French…

Émile Zola: The Upper Norwood Years

3 February 2017 10:07

Imagine if Dostoyevsky had spent a year or two knocking around Penge. Or if Balzac had sojourned in Stoke Poges.…

What the papers say: The verdict on the Government’s Brexit White Paper

3 February 2017 8:43

What does the Government’s Brexit White Paper – which was unveiled yesterday – actually tell us? ‘Nothing and everything’, says…

People who protest against Donald Trump are not the problem. They are right

3 February 2017 1:25

You know what the world needs right now? More seriousness, that’s what. Within that, we desperately need more serious commentary.…

Farewell Fillon. Can ‘establishment’ candidates ever win anywhere again?

2 February 2017 16:56

It’s hard not to feel for François Fillon, the French presidential hopeful whose career is now imploding. He looked destined for…

Labour MP: Diane Abbott ‘bottled it’ over Article 50 vote

2 February 2017 15:04

Oh dear. With Diane Abbott currently off work with ‘a migraine’, the shadow home secretary is facing a growing work…

Is the government trying to avoid scrutiny of its Brexit policy?

2 February 2017 14:14

Is the government trying to avoid scrutiny of its Brexit policy? That’s the charge that MPs on the Labour and…

