Coffee House

Portrait of the year

portrait_10-12-16
31 December 2016 14:00

January The cost of an annual season ticket from Cheltenham to London rose to £9,800. Oil fell below $30 a…

Honours have become a debased currency

31 December 2016 13:00

Lynn Faulds Wood, former presenter of BBC’s Watchdog, says she turned down an MBE because she ‘just wouldn’t accept it…

Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America

31 December 2016 12:01

Star Wars is a generational thing and older people think my cohort are mentally subnormal for enjoying it, but it’s…

‘The woman is a disaster!’: Camille Paglia on Hillary Clinton

31 December 2016 12:00

We’re closing 2016 by republishing our ten most-read articles of the year. Here’s No. 1: Emily Hill’s interview with Camille…

Why are we handing gongs to people who are just doing their jobs?

Image: Getty
31 December 2016 11:27

Every year closes with ‘fury’ as the press reacts to yet another honour for a ‘mandarin’ who has been doing…

What were the worst predictions of 2016?

<> on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
31 December 2016 10:00

Some rubbish predictions made for 2016: Nikki, ‘psychic to the stars’: ‘Huge crash at Formula 1 race, killing many; Scottish riots;…

The 75 worst things about 2016

31 December 2016 9:00

In the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, here, in no particular order, are my current irritants:   • Paddy Ashdown   • Lady…

Brexit means that few years will be as memorable as 2016

31 December 2016 8:00

Few years will live as long in the memory as 2016. Historians will ponder the meaning and consequences of the…

The Spectator’s online traffic hits record high in 2016

Spectator11
31 December 2016 7:58

If you’ve enjoyed The Spectator’s website this year, you’re in good company. Some 22 million have visited our website this year, a…

Sorry, Jeremy, but comparing Theresa May to Henry VIII is depressingly ignorant

The Royal Family Lay Wreaths At The Cenotaph On Remembrance Sunday
30 December 2016 15:18

Another day, another Tudor throwback. This time, Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of acting like Henry VIII by avoiding…

SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence

paulm
30 December 2016 12:32

On Thursday, Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russian attempts to interfere with the US presidential…

The sneering response to Trump’s victory reveals exactly why he won

30 December 2016 12:00

We’re closing 2016 by republishing our ten most-read articles of the year. Here’s No. 2: Brendan O’Neill’s blog post in…

My modest wishes for 2017

30 December 2016 11:00

I would rather not dwell on past prayers. And God’s treatment of Job — killing his ten children, all of…

2016 has been one of the greatest years ever for humanity

NASA staff celebrate conquering Jupiter
30 December 2016 9:25

Nothing better sums up the aloofness of the chattering class, their otherworldliness in fact, than their blathering about 2016 being…

In defence of 2016

'Strictly Come Dancing 2016' - Red Carpet Launch
30 December 2016 9:00

This is going to be a positive, optimistic column. I promise. Because, look, let’s be honest, I’ve been a bit…

The IPPR is simply trying to create anti-Brexit noise, and it has succeeded

Thousands of people take to the streets in a series of 'March for Europe' rallies in protest against the Brexit vote (Photo: Getty)
29 December 2016 13:59

How much more desperate can the Remain lobby’s propaganda become?    Having had its predictions of instant economic doom comprehensively disproved…

How Donald Trump emerged as Israel’s unflinching champion

Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his call for European Jews to immigrate to Israel (Photo: Menahem Kahana/Getty)
29 December 2016 13:33

On Wednesday John Kerry managed to attract more attention with what amounted to a declaration of failure than any success…

For the first time in my life, I feel ashamed to be British

29 December 2016 12:00

We’re closing 2016 by republishing our ten most-read articles of the year. Here’s No. 3: Matthew Parris’s article from July,…

The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology

29 December 2016 11:44

The new issue of the Spectator is out today, and hopefully those who buy their copy shops will have more luck…

My brush with death in Africa’s skies

29 December 2016 11:00

I had scrounged a lift on the third-from-last plane out of the dying enclave of Biafra at the end of…

What Donald Trump looks for in a diplomat

pp
29 December 2016 10:00

Trump unleashed a media firestorm when he tweeted that Nigel Farage would make a great UK ambassador to the United…

The joys of Aldi – and my other life lessons from 2016

29 December 2016 10:00

Merry Christmas everyone. Here are some things I learned — or relearned — in 2016. 1. That which does not…

Conservative Party’s sincere apology backfires

Home Secretary Theresa May Delivers A Speech To International Police And Crime Conference
29 December 2016 9:20

This week, Theresa May’s sincerity was called into question when party members — including Ed Vaizey — received a Christmas…

The one joy of old age

A lifetime of self-reflection (Photo: Getty)
29 December 2016 8:00

On the London Underground last week the carriage was crowded. No seat. No problem. I’m only 67 and content to…

