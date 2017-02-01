Coffee House

Jeremy Corbyn offers up another dismal showing at PMQs

1 February 2017 16:15

Mrs May has spent the week meeting naughty presidents. Today she was made to pay for it. Parliamentarians were queuing…

Sir Ivan Rogers paints a more optimistic picture of Brexit

1 February 2017 14:16

Sir Ivan Rogers has earned himself a reputation as something of a Brexit bogeyman. Admittedly the UK’s former ambassador to…

If Corbyn couldn’t Trump Theresa at today’s PMQs, when can he?

1 February 2017 13:52

Today should have been a good PMQs for Jeremy Corbyn. He had the chance to denounce Donald Trump and embarrass…

François Fillon’s presidential campaign may be about to unravel

François Fillon and his wife Penelope Fillon (Photo: Getty)
1 February 2017 13:41

François Fillon’s bid to become president of France has suffered another serious blow with more allegations of financial impropriety in…

My pick for the pious political hypocrite of the week award

1 February 2017 12:10

I would like to propose Labour MP Tulip Siddiq as the winner of the pious political hypocrite of the week…

Liam Fox comes to the defence of his ‘headless chickens’

foxy
1 February 2017 12:04

Of all the departments focussing on Brexit, it’s Liam Fox’s department that most regularly bears the brunt of unwanted publicity — whether…

For Donald Trump, politics is a primetime TV show

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks with US President Donald Trump
1 February 2017 8:57

Donald Trump promised to bring some pizzazz to the White House. And last night he delivered, unveiling his selection for…

What the papers say: Parliament’s ‘marathon of Brexit whingeing’

1 February 2017 8:26

MPs will finally vote tonight on the triggering of Article 50, and for wavering Parliamentarians, the Sun has some advice.…

Harriet Harman still Browned off

harrietjack
31 January 2017 17:50

It’s tough being a woman in the Labour party. As well as having little chance of becoming party leader, it…

The self-righteous backlash to Trump’s immigration ban could play into his hands

31 January 2017 17:44

Donald Trump’s executive order which, he says, was aimed at making it harder for terrorists to enter America, targets three…

Brexit Bill debate: MPs are confused about their job description

22
31 January 2017 17:40

The debate over the Bill allowing the government to trigger Article 50 has been surprisingly good-natured, so far, given the…

When Ken Clarke failed to stand up to fascism

Ken Clarke told the Telegraph that he hopes the Tories will be able to tell voters in 2015 that they were a strong hand on the tiller of the economy. Picture: Getty
31 January 2017 17:05

This afternoon, Ken Clarke made a particularly lively contribution to the Article 50 debate when he announced that his party had…

Nine questions those protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration ban must answer

31 January 2017 14:23

I wonder whether there might be any long-term effects from shouting ‘racist’, ‘fascist’, ‘misogynist’ all the time? It is possible…

Today’s Brexit debate is likely to be a tame affair

31 January 2017 12:53

MPs are now debating the government’s European Union (notification of withdrawal) Bill, with a warning from Theresa May and Brexit Secretary…

Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ is nothing of the sort, but what the hell is going on?

33
31 January 2017 12:42

Among Donald Trump’s many neologisms is the ‘What the hell is going on’ evidentiary standard. It was introduced by Trump…

Derek Hatton turns on Corbyn

DerekHatton
31 January 2017 12:29

Oh dear. Although Jeremy Corbyn faces plenty of opposition on the right of his party, up until now he has…

Will Yvette Cooper put her money where her mouth is on refugee accommodation?

yvette5
31 January 2017 12:07

As the chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Yvette Cooper is in the news today with a call for…

Anti-Trump hysteria lets others whitewash their own crimes

Thousands Attend Women's March On Washington
31 January 2017 11:49

I don’t like Donald Trump. I think his executive order barring travel from certain countries is rash and illiberal. And…

What the papers say: Brexit’s day of reckoning and why Trump’s critics are wrong

31 January 2017 8:34

At last, says the Guardian, MPs will finally have a proper say today on Brexit. David Davis has said the…

Boris’s very diplomatic response to Trump’s visa ban

boris
30 January 2017 19:02

Boris Johnson came to the House of Commons to answer questions on the Trump visa ban with the opposition benches…

Nicholas Soames barks at female MP

tasmina
30 January 2017 18:26

Although Nicholas Soames recently urged the Foreign Secretary to show more kindness and understanding when dealing with one’s opponent, he…

Spectator competition winners: the truth behind the nation’s favourite maritime poem

Woman getting seasick on boat
30 January 2017 18:20

Your latest challenge was to recast John Masefield’s ‘Sea Fever’ in light of the news that the poet suffered from…

Will ITV’s new news agenda cause a problem for Newsnight?

tbradby
30 January 2017 17:47

There’s not much going on at the moment. Or at least that’s what brains over at ITV appear to think.…

Trump’s 2020 campaign has kicked off – and Starbucks seem to be running it

12
30 January 2017 15:12

I am no fan of Donald Trump, but I can stand far enough back from his presidency to see that…

Click here for more Coffee House posts

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame

harrietjack

Harriet Harman still Browned off

Ken Clarke told the Telegraph that he hopes the Tories will be able to tell voters in 2015 that they were a strong hand on the tiller of the economy. Picture: Getty

When Ken Clarke failed to stand up to fascism

DerekHatton

Derek Hatton turns on Corbyn

yvette5

Will Yvette put her money where her mouth is on refugee accommodation?

tasmina

Nicholas Soames barks at female MP

tbradby

Will ITV's new news agenda cause a problem for Newsnight?

Rachel, Boris and Jo Johnson (Photo: Getty)

Rachel Johnson slaps down her brother over Trump's visa ban

meang

Lucy Powell returns to her Mean Girls past

tm

Trump's diplomat: I helped bring down the Soviet Union, it's the EU next

Murdered MP Jo Cox Is Remembered At Memorial Events Worldwide

Lily Allen's Trump protest backfires

CorbynBadge

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

Isabel Oakeshott

Isabel Oakeshott exits the Mail

General secretary of Unite Union, Len McCluskey

Unite challenger plays his Trump card

(Photo: Getty)

New Oxford Rhodes scholar: I don't support Rhodes (or need the scholarship)

sc1

The Daily Mail's new favourite Europhiles

Michelle Obama: no. 4 on the Forbes World’s Most Powerful Women list. Image: Getty

BBC's Michelle Obama gaffe

Most Popular

Podcast

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Editor’s Choice

john_hurt_by_walterlan_papetti_crop-1

Remembering John Hurt and the Colony Room

rebels_setif

The scandalous scramble for Africa

Jane Austen

How progressive was Jane Austen?

2801meades

If Trump were to build it, what sort of wall would the Wall be?

Spectator Cartoons

dish
‘I’ll have whatever she’s photographing.’
‘I’ll have whatever she’s photographing.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’