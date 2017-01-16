Coffee House

Princess Diana understood what ‘global Britain’ meant. Does Theresa May?

(Photo: Getty)
16 January 2017 14:46

So, ‘global Britain’ eh? This, we are told, will be the leitmotif for Theresa May’s Brexit speech tomorrow and, indeed,…

An ‘Anglican Brexit’ is Britain’s best hope

16 January 2017 13:03

One of the many admirable aspects of Japanese culture is that they have developed strong taboos against triumphalism in politics.…

What the papers say: Donald Trump’s deal with Britain

16 January 2017 8:51

It’s difficult to escape from Donald Trump’s interview with Michael Gove in the Times this morning. The president-elect’s view that he wants a…

Corbyn’s rail union comrade: I’d like to bring down the government

Labour Party Conference - Day One
16 January 2017 8:35

After rail strikes caused havoc over the Christmas period, Sean Hoyle — president of the National Union of Rail, Maritime…

What Oxfam won’t tell you about capitalism and poverty

screen-shot-2017-01-16-at-07-21-45
16 January 2017 7:22

Your average milkman has more wealth than the world’s poorest 100 million people. Doesn’t that show how unfair the world is?…

Michael Gove’s interview with Donald Trump: main points

Trump with Gove and Kai Diekmann from the German newspaper Bild, with whom he conducted the interview (Photo: screenshot from Bild)
15 January 2017 22:11

Michael Gove has landed the first British interview with Donald Trump for The Times (where he is, now, a columnist).…

The Brexiteers turn on the plebs

a
15 January 2017 14:05

The trouble with plebiscites is that they leave the plebs stranded. A complicated issue is reduced to one question: should…

Watch: Andrew Neil grills Max Mosley over Impress funding

max
15 January 2017 12:33

With the deadline for the government’s public consultation on press regulation now passed, Karen Bradley must decide whether or not to trigger…

Michael Gove’s interview with Donald Trump: main points

Trump with Gove and Kai Diekmann from the German newspaper Bild, with whom he conducted the interview (Photo: screenshot from Bild)
15 January 2017 22:11

Michael Gove has landed the first British interview with Donald Trump for The Times (where he is, now, a columnist).…

The Brexiteers turn on the plebs

a
15 January 2017 14:05

The trouble with plebiscites is that they leave the plebs stranded. A complicated issue is reduced to one question: should…

Watch: Andrew Neil grills Max Mosley over Impress funding

max
15 January 2017 12:33

With the deadline for the government’s public consultation on press regulation now passed, Karen Bradley must decide whether or not to trigger…

Jeremy Corbyn needs to work on his Trump impression

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Florida Day After First Debate
15 January 2017 9:59

‘I’m really interested about the similarities between me and Donald Trump,’ joked Jeremy Corbyn this morning on Marr. ‘Is it…

How the Church of England changed my life

15 January 2017 9:30

It was October 2010 the night the priest came to our door. The knock startled Tim’s dullard beagle into a…

Why Theresa May isn’t the new Iron Lady

15 January 2017 8:00

Curbs on executive pay, restrictions on foreign takeovers and workers on boards. Not Jeremy Corbyn’s plan for Britain, but ideas…

Heidi Allen crashes out of mayoral contest

HeidiA
14 January 2017 19:39

When Heidi Allen announced that she would stand to be the new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough — while continuing…

The sadism of Saturday night TV shows

33
14 January 2017 16:00

It’s easy to see TV talent shows as three-ring circuses of cheap emotion,  empty promises and bitter tears – but…

The PM’s national security adviser is leaving

Theresa May Holds First Prime Minister's Questions
14 January 2017 12:16

  Mark Lyall Grant, the Prime Minister’s national security adviser, is leaving. As I report in The Sun today, the…

Trump Team preparing US / UK trade deal

Donald_Trump_by_Gage_Skidmore_2-1
14 January 2017 10:33

Boris Johnson returned from the US this week boasting that the UK was now ‘first in line’ for a trade…

Spectator competition winners: Nigel Farage channels Frankie Howerd

Frankie Howerd. Photo by Joe Bangay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
14 January 2017 10:15

The latest challenge was to submit an extract from a politician’s speech ghostwritten by a well-known comedian. At the 1990…

After Brexit and Trump, it’s time for Davos Man to admit defeat

Bono appears at Davos in 2008
14 January 2017 10:00

Business cards. Check. Contacts book. Check. Stylish ski jacket. Check. If it is mid-January, the global elite, and certainly anyone…

The NHS is a vast, gaping, fathomless void

14 January 2017 10:00

The language of the left is a truly transformative grammar, so I suppose Noam Chomsky would heartily approve. There are…

What happened after I ‘voted’ twice in the EU referendum?

14 January 2017 9:30

Kind readers sometimes ask what has happened to the case against me for electoral fraud. In these Notes on 20…

What ‘The Crown’ didn’t get right

14 January 2017 8:00

Watching the enjoyable Brontë drama To Walk Invisible the other day on television, I was brought up short when Charlotte…

Leak suggests EU will seek ‘special’ deal to access the City post-Brexit

General Election - Economy
13 January 2017 22:12

The Guardian has a very significant story on its front page tomorrow. It has obtained notes of a meeting that…

Click here for more Coffee House posts

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame

Labour Party Conference - Day One

Corbyn's rail union comrade: I'd like to bring down the government

HeidiA

Heidi Allen crashes out of mayoral contest

Labour Party Conference - Day Three

Labour MP turns on Tristram Hunt

arronb

Question Time's golden moment

The European Premiere of 'Eddie The Eagle' - Arrivals

Feeling the Brexit pinch? Jamie Oliver heads to Davos

chrisb

'Kiss a ginger' day falls flat in the Commons

(Photo: Getty)

Nigel Farage meets with Trump's man in Brussels

Steerpike competition: what would it take to smear Trump?

Charlotte Church Appears At "Here's Your Opposition" Press Conference

Donald Trump gives Charlotte Church an offer she can refuse

trump5

Watch: Donald Trump vs 'fake news'

bercow

Watch: John Bercow scolds Labour MP for her anti-social behaviour

BRITAIN-POLITICS-LABOUR-CORBYN

Jeremy Corbyn takes inspiration from Venezuela

Max Mosley And Representatives Of The NUJ Arrive To Give Evidence To A Select Committee On Regulation Of The Press

Max Mosley's letter comes back to haunt him

thecrown_105_03708r-2

BBC struggles with the N-word

Most Popular

Podcast

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Editor’s Choice

Woman in blue nurse clothes sitting on the floor

Sometimes allowing someone to die is in the patient’s best interest

lady-jane-grey-downloaded

Lady Jane Grey — a quintessential Tudor

THE RED SHOES

Too much redemption, not enough damnation: Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes reviewed

20

The Harvard housewives who measured the heavens

Spectator Cartoons

buliding
heaven
‘Hooray! Now we’re in charge of our own destiny!’
‘Hooray! Now we’re in charge of our own destiny!’
‘Apparently he’s in the restoration business.’
‘Apparently he’s in the restoration business.’
‘Russia hacked my homework, miss.’
‘Russia hacked my homework, miss.’
‘…but most of all I’d like to thank Vladimir Putin for fixing this.’
‘…but most of all I’d like to thank Vladimir Putin for fixing this.’