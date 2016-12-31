Coffee House

Portrait of the year
January The cost of an annual season ticket from Cheltenham to London rose to £9,800. Oil fell below $30 a…
Honours have become a debased currency
Lynn Faulds Wood, former presenter of BBC’s Watchdog, says she turned down an MBE because she ‘just wouldn’t accept it…
Star Wars is the perfect analogy for the decline of America
Star Wars is a generational thing and older people think my cohort are mentally subnormal for enjoying it, but it’s…
‘The woman is a disaster!’: Camille Paglia on Hillary Clinton
Why are we handing gongs to people who are just doing their jobs?
Every year closes with ‘fury’ as the press reacts to yet another honour for a ‘mandarin’ who has been doing…
What were the worst predictions of 2016?
Some rubbish predictions made for 2016: Nikki, ‘psychic to the stars’: ‘Huge crash at Formula 1 race, killing many; Scottish riots;…
The 75 worst things about 2016
In the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, here, in no particular order, are my current irritants: • Paddy Ashdown • Lady…
Brexit means that few years will be as memorable as 2016
Few years will live as long in the memory as 2016. Historians will ponder the meaning and consequences of the…
The Spectator’s online traffic hits record high in 2016
Sorry, Jeremy, but comparing Theresa May to Henry VIII is depressingly ignorant
Another day, another Tudor throwback. This time, Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of acting like Henry VIII by avoiding…
SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence
On Thursday, Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for Russian attempts to interfere with the US presidential…
The sneering response to Trump’s victory reveals exactly why he won
My modest wishes for 2017
I would rather not dwell on past prayers. And God’s treatment of Job — killing his ten children, all of…
2016 has been one of the greatest years ever for humanity
Nothing better sums up the aloofness of the chattering class, their otherworldliness in fact, than their blathering about 2016 being…
In defence of 2016
This is going to be a positive, optimistic column. I promise. Because, look, let’s be honest, I’ve been a bit…
The IPPR is simply trying to create anti-Brexit noise, and it has succeeded
How much more desperate can the Remain lobby’s propaganda become? Having had its predictions of instant economic doom comprehensively disproved…
How Donald Trump emerged as Israel’s unflinching champion
On Wednesday John Kerry managed to attract more attention with what amounted to a declaration of failure than any success…
For the first time in my life, I feel ashamed to be British
The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology
My brush with death in Africa’s skies
I had scrounged a lift on the third-from-last plane out of the dying enclave of Biafra at the end of…
What Donald Trump looks for in a diplomat
Trump unleashed a media firestorm when he tweeted that Nigel Farage would make a great UK ambassador to the United…
The joys of Aldi – and my other life lessons from 2016
Merry Christmas everyone. Here are some things I learned — or relearned — in 2016. 1. That which does not…
Conservative Party’s sincere apology backfires
This week, Theresa May’s sincerity was called into question when party members — including Ed Vaizey — received a Christmas…
The one joy of old age
On the London Underground last week the carriage was crowded. No seat. No problem. I’m only 67 and content to…