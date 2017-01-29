Coffee House

We need to talk about Harriet Harman

The Spectator Magazine Summer Party
29 January 2017 20:25

We have to talk about Harriet again, I’m afraid. Usually I get into trouble when I talk about Harriet. Ah…

Trump’s ‘America First’ nationalism may be extreme – but it is not war-mongering

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
29 January 2017 15:33

America’s new visa policies are shocking, everyone agrees on that. Even Donald Trump’s administration calls its US entry vetting ‘extreme’.…

Theresa May’s embrace of Donald Trump humiliates Britain

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
29 January 2017 12:29

So now Theresa May knows what it’s like to be Tangoed. Her visit to Washington, hailed a ‘triumph’ by friendly…

Theresa May’s failure to stand up to Trump will undermine her whole strategy

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
29 January 2017 11:21

Theresa May’s visit to Washington to meet President Trump last week was seen, before it happened, as being beneficial to…

Why are climate change policies often so un-Green?

AUS: Residents Oppose The Development Of Wind Farms In Victoria
29 January 2017 11:00

The politics of climate change will eventually turn, partly because the policies are often so un-Green in their effects. Wood-burning…

Theresa May discovers the problem with events

zn
29 January 2017 10:52

This weekend Theresa May discovered why it is a prime minister most fears events. After a well executed two-day charm offensive…

If Trump fails to revive the American dream, then what?

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
29 January 2017 9:30

President Trump’s inaugural rant prompted me to reread Let America Be America Again by the black poet Langston Hughes, who…

Has the term ‘British’ lost all meaning?

3
29 January 2017 9:05

We’ve been filling in our son’s school application form this week. Below his name, date of birth and gender –…

Welcome to the era of superfast politics

President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Oil Pipelines
29 January 2017 8:30

Donald Trump is not a patient man. Even his inaugural address lasted for only 16 minutes. Still, the message was clear…

How Alexander Chancellor saved The Spectator

screen-shot-2017-01-28-at-16-12-21
28 January 2017 16:14

On the wall behind my desk hangs a picture of Alexander Chancellor when he was editing The Spectator, with cigarette…

Alexander Chancellor, 1940-2017

chancellor2
28 January 2017 12:33

Alexander Chancellor, who died this morning aged 77, created the modern Spectator. Since 2012, he has also been a weekly…

Why Northern Ireland’s boiler scandal overheated

rhi
28 January 2017 11:00

Visiting Northern Ireland last autumn, I met a very prosperous man who enthused to me about the Renewable Heat Incentive…

A US / UK free trade deal is the big prize for Theresa May

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
28 January 2017 10:40

Theresa May’s team will be basking this morning in the write-ups of her successful visit to Washington. As I say…

In our post-religious society, we now find faith in Hollywood

la
28 January 2017 10:00

What do we believe in, in our largely post-religious culture? The pursuit of individual happiness, obviously. A vague humanism, thankfully.…

Uber has become the labour market’s scapegoat

London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
28 January 2017 9:00

The offensives against Uber are coming thick and fast. In October, a UK court ruled against the ride-sharing giant in…

Theresa May begins babysitting the world’s most powerful man

hands-xlarge_trans_nvbqzqnjv4bqepgzekg0wxv3v3str7ntaosijxjnfbbtp5atnmqyi2q
27 January 2017 20:58

Of all the specimens in the Donald Trump menagerie—Charming Trump, Vicious Trump, Soapbox Trump—Subdued Trump may be my least favorite.…

May wants to be a ‘third way’ between Trump and the EU

bn-rv406_trumpm_j_20170127132340
27 January 2017 20:18

Well, Theresa May managed to lay on the praise towards Trump without seeming too sycophantic, which made their press conference…

Theresa May has learnt the art of dealing with Donald

President Trump Meets With British PM Theresa May At The White House
27 January 2017 19:19

The Trump / May press conference went as well as the Prime Minister’s team could have hoped. The new president…

More bad news for Labour as second frontbencher resigns

jstev1
27 January 2017 15:17

Another day, another front-bench resignation from Labour. After Tulip Siddiq quit the front-bench over Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to impose a…

Did Darwin get it wrong?

MYANMAR-ASTRONOMY
27 January 2017 15:12

This week in the books podcast, we’re taking on some big issues. John Hands, the author of Cosmosapiens: Human Evolution…

No, Donald Trump hasn’t just brought Doomsday closer

TO GO WITH AFP STORY "US-NKOREA-NUCLEAR-
27 January 2017 12:28

Can there be a bunch of more self-serving individuals than the board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which…

Trump’s diplomat: I helped bring down the Soviet Union, it’s the EU next

tm
27 January 2017 11:00

Just in case European Union leaders were in any doubt over President Trump’s feelings towards them, his rumoured pick for…

A female culture war has begun

3
27 January 2017 10:58

I didn’t go on the women’s march last weekend, and it’s not the kind of thing I’d go to. However,…

Lily Allen’s Trump protest backfires

Murdered MP Jo Cox Is Remembered At Memorial Events Worldwide
27 January 2017 8:06

Last week, Lily Allen became the subject of much mockery online after she claimed to have discovered the flaw in…

