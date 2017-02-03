Coffee House

Theresa May’s Trump card fails to impress EU leaders

British Prime Minister Attends Informal Summit Of EU Leaders
3 February 2017 19:37

The last time Theresa May met with EU leaders en masse, she was caught on camera being shunned by her…

Owen Jones: I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn

Protesters Outside The Daily Mail's Headquarters
3 February 2017 15:58

Oh dear. Earlier this week, Mr S reported that Derek Hatton — the ‘socialist firebrand’ who joined Labour with the…

The Louvre attack is a reminder that Islamic extremism hasn’t disappeared

Police officers outside the Louvre following this morning's attack
3 February 2017 15:15

Friday morning’s attack in Paris in which a machete-wielding man was shot and wounded in the stomach by a French…

Is Trump turning Islam into America’s ‘Great Satan’?

The UK Reacts To Trump's Muslim Travel Ban
3 February 2017 13:24

President Trump has a ‘dark vision’ of America under siege from radical Islam, says the New York Times – and…

Wanted: good press for Diane Abbott

Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
3 February 2017 12:04

As Diane Abbott continues to receive flak today for missing the Article 50 vote thanks to ‘a migraine’ (with #PrayForDiane doing…

Terror returns to Paris in Louvre attack

GettyImages-497085276
3 February 2017 11:34

A man armed with a machete has been shot by a soldier outside the Louvre in Paris this morning. French…

Émile Zola: The Upper Norwood Years

Zola, Emile - Schriftsteller, Frankreich/ mit seinen Kindern, undatiert
3 February 2017 10:07

Imagine if Dostoyevsky had spent a year or two knocking around Penge. Or if Balzac had sojourned in Stoke Poges.…

What the papers say: The verdict on the Government’s Brexit White Paper

3 February 2017 8:43

What does the Government’s Brexit White Paper – which was unveiled yesterday – actually tell us? ‘Nothing and everything’, says…

People who protest against Donald Trump are not the problem. They are right

i
3 February 2017 1:25

You know what the world needs right now? More seriousness, that’s what. Within that, we desperately need more serious commentary.…

Farewell Fillon. Can ‘establishment’ candidates ever win anywhere again?

FRANCE2017-VOTE-RIGHT-WING
2 February 2017 16:56

It’s hard not to feel for François Fillon, the French presidential hopeful whose career is now imploding. He looked destined for…

Labour MP: Diane Abbott ‘bottled it’ over Article 50 vote

abbottd
2 February 2017 15:04

Oh dear. With Diane Abbott currently off work with ‘a migraine’, the shadow home secretary is facing a growing work…

Is the government trying to avoid scrutiny of its Brexit policy?

Screen-Shot-2017-02-02-at-14.07.56
2 February 2017 14:14

Is the government trying to avoid scrutiny of its Brexit policy? That’s the charge that MPs on the Labour and…

The Bank of England is (slowly) overcoming its Brexophobia

2 February 2017 13:32

It has been clear for some time that the pre-referendum warnings made by Bank of England governor Mark Carney were…

The protests against Milo Yiannopoulos at Berkeley mark a new low for campus craziness

People protest against Milo Yiannopoulos' planned appearance at UC Berkeley
2 February 2017 13:16

The movement for free speech on campus was born at the University of California, Berkeley in 1964. Last night it…

PETA’s Warhammer ban reveals the hypocrisy of its fake fur policy

A Warhammer figure
2 February 2017 11:50

There are lots of problems with Warhammer fans. Bad haircuts, terrible dress sense, to name just two. These aren’t even stereotypes; as…

The Spectator podcast: How to stay sane in Trumpworld

cover-post_04_feb_post
2 February 2017 11:42

On this week’s episode, we discuss how to stay sane in the age of Trump, whether Hull deserves the mantle…

Diane Abbott gives Article 50 a miss

DianeA
2 February 2017 9:06

Last night, 47 Labour MPs rebelled against a three-line whip and voted against the triggering of Article 50. Embarrassingly for…

What the papers say: Brexit ‘lift off’

2 February 2017 8:31

The period of ‘phoney Brexit’ is over, says the Daily Telegraph in its editorial this morning. After MPs overwhelming backed…

Labour’s Article 50 rebels expose Corbyn’s lack of authority

Brexit2
1 February 2017 20:07

The government’s Brexit bill has been given the green light by Parliament. On Wednesday evening, MPs voted in favour by…

Jeremy Corbyn offers up another dismal showing at PMQs

1 February 2017 16:15

Mrs May has spent the week meeting naughty presidents. Today she was made to pay for it. Parliamentarians were queuing…

Sir Ivan Rogers paints a more optimistic picture of Brexit

1 February 2017 14:16

Sir Ivan Rogers has earned himself a reputation as something of a Brexit bogeyman. Admittedly the UK’s former ambassador to…

If Corbyn couldn’t Trump Theresa at today’s PMQs, when can he?

1 February 2017 13:52

Today should have been a good PMQs for Jeremy Corbyn. He had the chance to denounce Donald Trump and embarrass…

François Fillon’s presidential campaign may be about to unravel

François Fillon and his wife Penelope Fillon (Photo: Getty)
1 February 2017 13:41

François Fillon’s bid to become president of France has suffered another serious blow with more allegations of financial impropriety in…

My pick for the pious political hypocrite of the week award

1 February 2017 12:10

I would like to propose Labour MP Tulip Siddiq as the winner of the pious political hypocrite of the week…

Click here for more Coffee House posts

Mr Steerpike’s Sidebar of Shame

Protesters Outside The Daily Mail's Headquarters

Owen Jones: I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn

Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Wanted: good press for Diane Abbott

Boisdale Life Magazine Hosts Inaugural 'Editors Lunch' At Boisdale Of Belgravia

Baroness Trumpington turns to the bottle in the name of liberty

johnm

Labour MP: Diane Abbott 'bottled it' over Article 50 vote

yvette5

Will Yvette put her money where her mouth is on refugee accommodation?

DianeA

Diane Abbott gives Article 50 a miss

Ken Clarke told the Telegraph that he hopes the Tories will be able to tell voters in 2015 that they were a strong hand on the tiller of the economy. Picture: Getty

When Ken Clarke failed to stand up to fascism

harrietjack

Harriet Harman still Browned off

DerekHatton

Derek Hatton turns on Corbyn

tasmina

Nicholas Soames barks at female MP

tbradby

Will ITV's new news agenda cause a problem for Newsnight?

Rachel, Boris and Jo Johnson (Photo: Getty)

Rachel Johnson slaps down her brother over Trump's visa ban

meang

Lucy Powell returns to her Mean Girls past

tm

Trump's diplomat: I helped bring down the Soviet Union, it's the EU next

Murdered MP Jo Cox Is Remembered At Memorial Events Worldwide

Lily Allen's Trump protest backfires

CorbynBadge

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

Most Popular

Podcast

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Editor’s Choice

TOPSHOT-TURKEY-LIFESTYLE-CHEESE

Dear Mary: how can I keep cheese and chocolate safe from my husband?

pearlharbour

All at sea at Pearl Harbor

Fast traffic in junction. Car, taxi bus.

Is this the most expensive pee ever?

chancellor2

Goodbye, sweet first editor: remembering Alexander Chancellor

Spectator Cartoons

placards
‘Nearest bank? Turn left, straight on, through the airport, plane to Frankfurt and you can’t miss ’em.’
‘Nearest bank? Turn left, straight on, through the airport, plane to Frankfurt and you can’t miss ’em.’
‘Are you English?’
‘Are you English?’
‘I’m following the Pied Piper on Twitter.’
‘I’m following the Pied Piper on Twitter.’
‘THE Donald?!’
‘THE Donald?!’
‘That’s it! They’re playing my ringtone!’
‘That’s it! They’re playing my ringtone!’